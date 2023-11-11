Notebook: Observations from Michigan football win over Penn State

Michigan football finally got a win over a ranked opponent, going on the road and beating No. 10 Penn State, 24-15. Even without the recently suspended Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines cruised to victory, relying heavily on the run game as well as the defensive side of the ball.

We already took a look at the big themes of the game in the immediate aftermath, but what were some minutiae from the maize and blue’s big win that we noticed?

Here are some more detailed takeaways:

Kenneth Grant might be the next first-round defensive tackle from Michigan. His freakish athleticism, size, and energy are more than enough to make him one of the top 32 selections in the draft. He is the type of player that can instantly improve an NFL run defense.

Will Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in college football. I think he allowed just one catch for (maybe) five yards all game. They targeted him a few times, but Johnson provided tight coverage and broke up a good number of passes.

This team just wants it. External adversity distracts weak programs and motivates strong ones… Michigan is definitely taking the latter path. This could genuinely be the year Michigan wins it all.

Whenever Harbaugh gets replaced, which is hopefully not in the near future, Michigan will be set. The Wolverines have a number of capable, loyal coaches on staff who are foaming at the mouth for a chance to lead the Maize and Blue team.

This team’s only weakness is that the right tackle position is only average. That’s it. There’s no horrid lack of talent anywhere on the field, this team can simply perform everywhere.

Michigan is gonna Michigan. McCarthy has been having a fun season through the air, but Saturday proved that Michigan is still a team that can cram the ball down your throat. Penn State has an elite run defense, but Michigan took what they wanted on the ground regardless.

