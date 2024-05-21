NOTEBOOK: NCAA tournament hopes could play havoc on how WVU uses its pitching in Big 12 tourney

May 20—MORGANTOWN — Randy Mazey has been in this position of uncertainty before, as recently as two years ago.

In his mind, the WVU baseball team already has built an impressive enough resum é to be one of the 64 teams playing in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

"We'd like to think that we could get put it, but I've thought that before and it hasn't happened, " Mazey said. "I think we have an unbelievable case. We went 19-11 in the Big 12 and finished in fourth place. For them to not let us in would be a crime, really, but they've committed crimes before."

WVU (33-20), ranked No. 33 in the RPI, as it prepares to face TCU (31-19) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament, is currently projected as a No. 2 seed in several regionals.

A strong showing in the Big 12 tournament might not improve that seeding, other than possibly change WVU's regional destination.

A poor showing may knock WVU down in seeding, if not out of the tournament altogether.

"I won't go to bed at night feeling good about it until I see the Mountaineers' name pop up on the screen, " Mazey said.

The uncertainty of WVU's postseason fate, Mazey said, can also play havoc on how he handles his pitching rotation.

Having just played a three-game series against TCU last weekend, Mazey would ultimately love to rest the starting pitchers he used in that series.

Then again, "If we felt good about our chances of playing (in the NCAA tournament), you don't want to take your best guys and pitch them on super-short rest, " Mazey said. "On the other hand, you don't want to lose and go home without having pitched your best guys. It's some sort of juggling act we'll have to address."

No friendly confines With all of the hits and records under the belts of J.J. Wetherholt and Grant Hussey, neither has yet to experience a win in the Big 12 tournament, which will be in its third season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The home of the Texas Rangers has been a regular house of horrors for the Mountaineers, who went 0-2 in both the 2022 and 2023 Big 12 tournaments.

WVU has been outscored 23-13 in those four defeats.

"I couldn't care less about that and the players couldn't care less about that, " WVU head coach Randy Mazey said. "The team that played here two years ago, there's only a few players left from that team anyhow.

"With the way college baseball is now, with your team from year to year being so different, past records and past history really doesn't play a part in it."

Pitching questions The status of starting pitchers Gavin Van Kempen and Aidan Major will also play a major role in how Mazey handles his pitching rotation.

Both have been dealing with arm fatigue and soreness late in the regular season.

Van Kempen (7-1) has not pitched since April 30, the day WVU beat Pitt in PNC Park.

Major (4-4) has not pitched since May 5, when he went just one inning in a loss against Cincinnati.

"We're still day-to-day on those guys, " Mazey said. "We have to see how they feel in practice today. All I can tell you right now is they feel a little better today than they did yesterday.

"We'll have to see how they feel everyday going into it and see how usable they are."