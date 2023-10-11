Notebook: Illini's 'point guard situation' topic of interest at media day

Oct. 11—Sign up for our daily all-Illini basketball newsletter here

MINNEAPOLIS — The first question Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood fielded late Tuesday morning at the Target Center during Big Ten Media Days shouldn't have come as a surprise. It's the same question Underwood has faced all offseason.

The question started when multiple options at point guard transferred out either during or after the 2022-23 season. It continued when the Illini didn't secure a veteran point guard in the transfer portal despite a clear-cut attempt to do just that.

So Underwood facing a question about Illinois' "point guard situation" at some point during his short stay in Minneapolis was a given.

"Yeah, it's good," Underwood said. "Everybody seems to be worried about it, except me."

Underwood reiterated the idea that a mistake he made last season was not playing Ty Rodgers at point guard exclusively, which, at least for now, is the plan for the 2023-24 season. The Illini coach almost made sure to mention Nico Moretti, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Sencire Harris as possible options when it comes to the Illini point guard situation this season.

"I feel really good about it," Underwood said. "We're multi-dimensional. We have scoring there. We have passing. We've got size."

★ ★ ★

Purdue was the near-unanimous pick to win the Big Ten as the preseason No. 1 team after claiming the league title by three games last season. The Boilermakers added a Big Ten tournament title last March in Chicago before becoming just the second No. 1 seed — ever — to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament.

That loss to Fairleigh Dickinson has lingered in West Lafayette, Ind., even seven months later.

"I don't think it will stay with me through the year," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "I think it will stay with me forever. I wish it didn't, but I think that's part of being competitive. I think that's part of coaching. Like, you don't sit around and shine your trophies. You sit around and wonder why in the hell you couldn't beat somebody 17 years ago on a cold Wednesday night."

★ ★ ★

The last two Associated Press Top 25 preseason polls have not included Michigan State. The Spartans, who have appeared in the preseason poll 26 times in program history, were simply among other teams receiving votes the last two falls.

That should change when this year's AP Top 25 preseason poll is released later this month. Michigan State has the type of team most coaches covet, with a mix of multiple returning starters and high-level young players, including The News-Gazette's 2023 All-State Player of the Year in former Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

"The best thing I look for now is togetherness in your team," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. "Is the chemistry good? Especially when you bring in a good class of freshmen, and yet you have some upperclassmen. Is it a player-coached team? Do the upperclassmen kind of help coach those freshmen? And do we have leadership?

"I think we have a chance to have very good leadership. Jeremy Fears I think is one of the best leaders as a freshman that I've had, and I've had a couple of really good ones. Only a couple because there aren't many like that."

★ ★ ★

Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent successful heart surgery Sept. 15 — a proactive procedure to resect an aortic aneurysm and repair the aortic valve — after a routine medical check discovered the conditions. That left running the Wolverines' program to his assistant coaches until his return.

Veteran assistant Phil Martelli, who spent 24 seasons as head coach at Saint Joseph's, is serving as interim coach, but it was assistant coach Saddi Washington who filled in for Howard at Big Ten Media Days.

Washington said there was no clear timetable for Howard's return.

"You know my boss, right?" the Michigan assistant said. "He is a very motivated individual to get back. But, no, there's no timetable. Quite honestly, we want him back when he's ready. He's going to listen to his team of doctors, and he's going to go through the process of working through his rehab and getting healthy, but I know the competitive spirit that he is, and he's going to be running through the door when his time comes."

★ ★ ★

New Penn State coach Mike Rhoades didn't inherit much of a roster after leaving VCU to replace Micah Shrewsberry in State College, Pa. That meant hitting the transfer portal — hard.

Rhoades ultimately brought just two players with him from VCU, including star guard Ace Baldwin Jr., and ended up with 10 total incoming transfers. That group also included North Carolina teammates D'Marco Dunn and Puff Johnson and Qudus Wahab, whose college basketball path has taken him from Georgetown to Maryland back to Georgetown and now back in the Big Ten with the Nittany Lions.

"We were down to three guys, so I had no choice, right?" Rhoades said. "So we just jumped right in. Number one was not to panic. Make sure we found guys that fit me, fit our staff, fit our program and what we were trying to do. We didn't want to make any mistakes. What I mean by that is somebody that's going to help us build the program the right way, our way.

"So we were very picky in the transfer portal. We had a lot of people reach out to us because of our style of play. It's a fun way to play, but we also wanted to make sure they were young men that fit Penn State, what we were trying to do to build our foundation to get off to a great start. I'm really proud of our staff. Yeah, I think we got 10 players in 59 days."

★ ★ ★

Rutgers freshman Gavin Griffiths is the highest-ranked player the Scarlet Knights have added in the recruiting services era. Rivals had him slotted as high as No. 22 overall in the Class of 2023. But the consensus four-star wing out of West Hartford, Conn., won't hold that distinction within the program for long.

Rutgers has a commitment from Class of 2024 five-star wing Ace Bailey and is one of the leading contenders to land five-star guard Dylan Harper. Bailey is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class. Harper is No. 2.

Even without Harper — at least not yet — Rutgers' 2024 recruiting class ranks sixth nationally, per 247Sports, with Bailey and a trio of forwards in Peoria native Lathan Sommerville (a composite four-star), Bryce Dortch and Dylan Grant.

"First of all, I'm lucky my staff didn't go in the portal," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "That's the most important thing. I have a fantastic staff, and Brandin Knight is a special coach. He has been with me for eight years and done a great job. T.J. Thompson, probably one of the great young coaches in college basketball right now.

"But I'm very fortunate. Our university is exploding. The campus is beautiful. New buildings going up. ... It's an awesome place. It really is. I'm just blessed. I'm here at the right time. We have a great practice facility. We graduate everyone in our program, and guys get better. We're just lucky. We've been on the trail and working hard."