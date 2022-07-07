NOTEBOOK: Danny Bohn returns home to New Jersey to race at Wall Stadium Speedway

Danny Bohn’s family has a long history at New Jersey’s Wall Stadium Speedway.

His grandfather, Parker Bohn, and father, Eddie Bohn, were both winners at the historic third-mile, high-banked paved oval long before the youngest member of the Bohn racing family turned laps at the track.

This Saturday, the Bohn name returns to Wall Stadium Speedway as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour rolls into town for the first time since 2019. Bohn, who will pilot the No. 65 Modified owned by Scott Brannick, is among those on the entry list for Saturday’s Jersey Shore 150.

The last time Bohn raced with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour also happens to be the last time the Tour visited Wall Stadium Speedway. Bohn started ninth and finished 27th at the track in 2019.

That event represents one of Bohn’s three NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts, which is surprising given Bohn made a name for himself racing Modifieds. He just didn’t do it in the Northeast.

Bohn’s career skyrocketed once he began racing in the Southeast. In 2014, he did something few Northern drivers in history have ever done: win a track championship at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

He hasn’t stopped winning at Bowman Gray. Despite branching out into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series the last few years, Bohn has made a point to continue racing at Bowman Gray as often as he can.

In fact, he opened the 2022 season at Bowman Gray Stadium in winning fashion by dominating the Hayes Jewelers 200 on April 23. It was his first victory in the track’s biggest race and was his 16th overall at the flat quarter-mile oval.

Now the question is whether Bohn can translate the success he’s enjoyed in the Southeast into a winning drive Saturday night at Wall Stadium Speedway.

He’s enjoyed success at Wall Stadium Speedway before. He won the track’s annual Turkey Derby event in 2006 and claimed a pair of Modified track championships at Wall Stadium Speedway early in his career.

Bohn could hardly be considered the favorite to win the Jersey Shore 150, but he shouldn’t be counted out, either.

Jersey Shore 150 marks season halfway point

The Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium Speedway will officially mark the halfway point of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

Through seven events this year, Ron Silk has utilized consistency to secure his spot at the top of the Tour standings.

Despite being winless thus far this year, Silk has not finished outside the top 10. That, combined with four top-five finishes, has given him an 18-point advantage in the standings ahead of his closest pursuer, Eric Goodale, who has one top-five and five top-10 finishes so far.

However, behind the top two, there are several other contenders lurking.

Jon McKennedy and Tommy Catalano are tied for third in the standings, 22 points off the pace set by Silk. McKennedy and Catalano each have a runner-up finish this year, but neither have managed to find Victory Lane.

The biggest threat to Silk’s position may very well be the man who sits fifth in the standings. That man is three-time and defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore, who is 33 points behind Silk despite having two wins this season.

Bonsignore’s victories, which came at Richmond Raceway and Monadnock Speedway, have helped him make up a deficit created by poor finishes at New Smyrna Speedway and Riverhead Raceway earlier this year.

With half of the season left, anything could happen.

Dave Sapienza driver of the #36 SAP Enterprises during the Duel at the Dog 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Monadnock Speedway on June 19, 2022 in Winchester, New Hampshire. (Nick Grace/NASCAR)

Sapienza returns to Wall in search of improvement

Dave Sapienza had a good race the last time the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visited Wall Stadium Speedway in 2019.

Sapienza, a native of Riverhead, New York, finished fifth that day. It represents one of only nine top-five finishes that Sapienza has earned through 95 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts.

With any luck, Sapienza will be able to make it an even 10 by the time Saturday night is over.

Sapienza has struggled for speed this season. Despite sitting ninth in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings, Sapienza has failed to register one top-10 finish in seven starts this year.

He has been, however, consistent in the finishes he has achieved. His best finish of the season is 13th at Lee USA Speedway, and he has finished no worse than 18th all year.

Perhaps he’ll be able to turn that consistency into a strong run in the Jersey Shore 150 on Saturday evening.

Notes: