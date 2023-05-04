NOTEBOOK: Bonus money on the line as Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup begins at Monadnock

Josh Vanada, the owner of JDV Productions, works hard to make sure NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers have extra incentives to compete in the races he promotes.

This year Vanada is promoting four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events, including the three-race Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup that begins this Saturday with the Duel at the Dog 200 at Monadnock Speedway (5 p.m. on FloRacing).

The Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup, which debuted in 2022, offers drivers and teams bonus dollars not typically available during regular NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events. The amount of potential winnings up for grabs in the bonus program for competitors totals $15,700.

Teams will accumulate points during each of the three events at Monadnock, Lee USA Speedway (May 29) and Claremont Motorsports Park (July 29). The champion car owner of the three-race series will earn $5,000, while the runner-up owner will earn $2,500 and third will collect $1,000. Between the top three points finishers, $8,500 will be distributed.

The NASCAR points system will be used to determine which driver earned the most points during the three events. Matt Hirschman and Pee Dee Motorsports captured the inaugural Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup in 2022.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to bonus money. Each additional event will also have bonus awards available at the track on each specific race day.

The Challenger Bonus, worth $200 per event, will be paid to the highest finishing driver in each of the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup races who does not normally run the Whelen Modified Tour full-time. This is open to any driver who competed in less than 50 percent of the Whelen Modified Tour races last season.

The Hard Charger Bonus, which also pays $200 per race, is provided to the driver who improves the most positions since their last Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup event. For the season-opener at Monadnock Speedway, the Claremont Motorsports Park race finish from July of 2022 will be used to determine the winner.

The Lap Leader bonus pays $750 and is awarded to the driver who leads the most laps during the three races, which will be paid out after the finale at Claremont. The Best Average Finish Bonus, awarded to the driver who scores the best average finish during the three events, is another $750 award.

Finally, if any driver can sweep all three Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup events, they will earn an additional $5,000 bonus.

Fans looking to enjoy the four NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races promoted by JDV Productions, which also includes a second event at Monadnock on Sept. 9, can purchase tickets to the JDV Experience, which provides fans with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience during a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event.

The JDV Experience includes reserved seating, unique tours on race day, unique swag and more. Click here for more information.

Woody Pitkat returning with debuting Stan Mertz Racing

A return and a debut are on the docket for Saturday’s Duel at the Dog 200 at Monadnock Speedway.

Woody Pitkat, who last raced with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2021, will make his return to the Tour aboard the No. 6 for Stan Mertz Racing.

For Pitkat, this will be his 182nd NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start, all while Stan Mertz Racing makes their first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start.

“It‘s been on our bucket list for many years and entering what will be my final year of racing as a car owner I‘m excited to make the move to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour,” team owner Stan Mertz said. “We have to thank all of our sponsors for coming on board and our dedicated crew for making it all possible. We‘re looking forward to contending for strong runs and hope to come away with the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup as part of our part-time Whelen Modified Tour efforts in 2023.”

Pitkat is hardly a stranger to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour despite not competing with the series in 2022. He’s raced full-time with the Tour seven times dating back to 2009 and has won four races, with his most recent victory coming in 2019 at New Jersey’s Wall Stadium Speedway.

The Duel at the Dog 200 is one of at least eight races Stan Mertz Racing and Pitkat plan to compete in with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. In addition to the other two Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup events at Lee USA and Claremont, the team plans to enter Seekonk Speedway (June 10), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 15), Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (Aug. 16), Monadnock (Sept. 9) and North Wilkesboro Speedway (Sept. 30).

Whelen offering unique bonus during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season

Thanks to series title sponsor Whelen, drivers competing in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events this season have the opportunity to race for a special bonus during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

Available only this season, Whelen is offering a special $7,500 year-end bonus to the driver that leads at Lap 75 the most throughout the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.

The driver leading the race at Lap 75 in each NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event receives one point towards the $7,500 bonus. If multiple drivers are tied with the same amount of points at the conclusion of the season, the driver highest in the final NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver standings will receive the bonus.

Through the first two events of the season, Ron Silk and Austin Beers have each scored a point towards the $7,500 bonus. Ron Silk was the leader at Lap 75 during the opening race of the season at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway while Beers was the leader at Lap 75 during round two at Richmond Raceway.

Both drivers went on to win those respective races.

Notes: