Notebook: Bielema saw Laughery's first career touchdown coming

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema pulled Aidan Laughery aside during pregame warmups Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

It was a simple message from player to coach.

Bielema told Laughery he'd have a role in the offensive game plan against Florida Atlantic. The series Illinois had scripted for Laughery specifically for several weeks — but only used last week against Penn State — was a go.

But that wasn't all.

"I grabbed him and said, 'Not only are you going to play (Saturday), you're going to get your first touchdown (Saturday),'" Bielema said after the Illini's 23-17 win against Florida Atlantic.

The Illinois coach was clearly prescient. Laughery set up on his own touchdown Saturday against Florida Atlantic by bursting through the Owls' defense for a 19-yard gain. The next play ended with him in the end zone — again flashing the burst and athleticism that make the 5-foot-11, 200-pound former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley star unique in a crowded Illinois backfield.

"It's a rush unlike anything I've ever experienced up to this point," Laughery said about his first touchdown as an Illini. "It was awesome. I'm just thankful for my teammates blocking up and doing their job that way I could do mine and get in the end zone."

Laughery said Bielema's pre-game touchdown prognostication didn't put any pressure on him to actually go out and make it happen. He called it a "good type of pressure" to have that kind of positive reinforcement from his coach.

"Utter, total confidence," Laughery said. "The head coach believes in me and knows I can do it. That feels good going into the game. I was just ready for my opportunity to come."

★ ★ ★

Isaiah Williams said he hopes Bielema pulls him aside before next Saturday's game at Purdue. The veteran wide receiver led Illinois with eight catches for 120 yards, but it was tight end Griffin Moore who hauled in Luke Altmyer's only touchdown pass on a 46-yard reverse flea flicker early in the second quarter.

Williams is far and away Illinois' receiving leader through four games. The St. Louis native has 24 catches. For 333 yards. And ...

"I still haven't gotten in the end zone," Williams said. "I hope Coach B. sees this. I might need that same (pregame discussion). Maybe two or three next week. I need that one because I haven't gotten into the end zone yet, but, hey, it will come."

★ ★ ★

Another former area star was also in position to score his first career touchdown Saturday. Florida Atlantic was even willing to let it happen.

Kaden Feagin broke through the defense in the final minute of the fourth quarter, and the Owls basically pulled any would-be tacklers out of his way in attempt to get the ball back with Illinois leading 23-17.

Feagin had other plans. The true freshman running back and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate hit the turf after a 25-yard gain — a mere 7 yards from scoring — to allow Illinois to go into its victory formation and kneel out the final seconds of its six-point win.

"I know we practice that in fall camp and talk about it, but it was practiced with Reggie Love III, Josh McCray and maybe, maybe, one of the freshmen," Bielema said. "It might have been Jordan Anderson before he was hurt. (Running backs coach Thad Ward) had coached them up on that. We call that 'grind to get down' because we now have won the game rather than run in the end zone.

"I've got to believe the big man from (Atwood) wanted to get in that end zone — especially after he saw Aidan Laughery got in — but to have him have the awareness to get down and win the game was just awesome. We could have easily put another touchdown on the board, and everybody talks about style points or whatever, but I think this team just loves to win."

Williams was impressed that Feagin, just four games into his college career, had the wherewithal to make that play.

"That's big time," the Illinois captain said. "That speaks to his character and to our organization as a whole. As a team, one of the biggest themes of the week, in a different way of saying this, was 'we over me.' It's all about the team and our success. When we have our success, then that's when individual success will come. That was the talk of the week. For the game to end the way it did, that was the ultimate 'we over me' moment."

★ ★ ★

The Illinois coaching staff spent the better part of this week discussing the need to establish some sort of offensive identity after inconsistent play through the first three weeks. Bielema has mentioned several times that he learns what other teams think of his program by the way they discuss what the Illini do. He hadn't heard that yet this season.

Running the ball is a major part of that identity. Altmyer leading the team in rushing through the first two games wasn't the expectation. Love finally surpassed the Illinois quarterback last week, but there still wasn't consistency in the run game.

The Illini got some — mostly in the second half — Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Love led the team with 12 carries for 85 yards, including a 61-yard run in the third quarter before being sidelined with an ankle injury. McCray added 14 carries for 73 yards, Feagin had three carries for 28 yards and Laughery rushed three times for 23 yards.

"I think it's about all four of us getting in there and doing our job and make the offense go interchangeably," Laughery said.

That effort in the run game opened up Illinois' passing game. Altmyer completed 25 of 36 passes for 303 yards, connecting with 10 different receivers in the process. But establishing an offensive identity, at least to Williams, was about more than just the numbers.

"The first thing is just DBOs (don't beat ourselves)," Williams said. "Last week, we had five turnovers. You're not going to win games like that. ... We just can't turn the ball over. That number went down this week. That's the first step.

"Also, one thing is SKP. We want to see fast, know fast and play fast. I know from about the second quarter on you saw how we played with some tempo. Playing fast, I feel like that's when we're at our best. It showed that whole second half. One play, and we were right back on the ball. We made a huge step when it comes to our identity on offense."

★ ★ ★

Several current area athletes spent Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium on unofficial visits coordinated by director of Illinois high school relations Pat Ryan. Centennial ran a half dozen deep at the game. Champaign Central quarterback George Rouse was flying solo.

"I'm a little outnumbered," Rouse said.

Rouse would have been at Saturday's game even if he hadn't received the unofficial visit invite. His parents are season-ticket holders, and the Maroons' junior was in attendance for Illinois' season-opening win against Toledo and last week's loss to No. 7 Penn State.

"I'm a huge Illini fan," Rouse said. "I go to every game. ... This atmosphere is awesome. Being down here (on the sideline) seeing people doing what I want to do one day is really inspiring."

Centennial junior outside linebacker Trevon Hall wasn't necessarily expecting Saturday's invite.

"I didn't think people would think of me as a D-I player or to even have potential like that," he said. "It felt good to have (Ryan) call my coach asking for me, Trevon Hall, to have a game-day visit."

Hall does have a connection to the Illinois football program, though, having spent the summer training with Illini redshirt senior outside linebacker Ezekiel Holmes. Hall met Holmes as a freshman at one of Illinois' camps, and they reconnected this summer on the field.

"It meant everything for me for a Power Five, D-I athlete to teach a young guy the ways of a D-I player," Hall said. "Use the things he learned from (Illinois outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen) in my high school career to be better than all the people I play against. ... I learned how to use my hands and use my strength in multiple ways. I learned how to get off the ball faster and be able to move with footwork and ankle mobility."

Scott Richey