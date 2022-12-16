Notebook: 49ers are NFC West champs

Kyle Madson
·5 min read

The 49ers are the NFC West champs once again, regaining the title for the first time since 2019. They clinched the crown with a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night.

Here are our notes from San Francisco’s seventh-consecutive victory:

First quarter

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

– The 49ers’ special teams has been so good lately, but the Seahawks returned the opening kick to the 35. Not a good start!

– Great read by Azeez Al-Shaair to blow up a screen. The 49ers LBs are so good.

– Three-and-out on the 49ers’ first series. Brock Purdy looked a little flustered under pressure on a third-and-5.

– Arik Armstead is all over the place early. He’s spending a lot of time in the backfield.

– Lots of short throws for Purdy early on.

– First big run of the game comes on second-and-3 on their second series. Christian McCaffrey blasted through for 23 yards.

– On a third down Seattle’s DE Bruce Irvin got a great jump on the snap, but still got shut down by Trent Williams. That was funny.

– Sick play design for a 49ers TD. Fake screen to Ray-Ray McCloud, fake screen to McCaffrey and then a throw to George Kittle down the middle for a touchdown. That capped a nine-play, 86-yard drive and it’s 7-0, 49ers.

– Whew. Huge hit on Geno Smith from Talanoa Hufanga forces a fumble and sets up a second-and-18 for Seattle. Then Smith threw a screen behind WR Marquise Goodwin on third down to force another punt. San Francisco’s defense is flying around.

End of first quarter: 49ers 7, Seahawks 0

Second quarter

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

– So, the 49ers drew the Seahawks offsides on fourth-and-7 on the final play of the first quarter. That brought up a fourth-and-2 at the Seattle 42 and the 49ers punted. That is so, so, so silly against the worst run defense in the league. It makes no sense.

– Brandon Aiyuk is always open.

– Purdy’s first incompletion is his 12th throw and he missed an open McCaffrey on an out route one-on-one with a linebacker. That’s a throw he needs to hit.

– His next throw was a miss to a wide open. Consecutive inexcusable misses from the QB.

– The 49ers’ defense lays hats, man.

– Geno Smith scrambles for a first down on third-and-13. That’s brutal.

– Seattle put together a good series, but the 49ers stiffened up near the red zone. It was Armstead with the pressure on third-and-8 to force an incompletion and a short field goal. It’s 7-3, 49ers.

– Purdy nearly throws an interception on a third-and-11. He’s been a disaster since his hot start.

– Unreal turnaround with a minute left in the first half. Seattle was heading down to try and score before the half, but Dre Greenlaw flew in and forced a fumble that Charvarius Ward recovered and returned inside the 10. They have a first-and-goal at the 6 with 56 seconds left.

– There it is. Two carries for McCaffrey and he’s in for a touchdown. It’s 14-3, 49ers.

Halftime: 49ers 14, Seahawks 3

Third quarter

 

– VINTAGE KITTLE. On second-and-5 Purdy found his tight end wide open down the left side where Kittle made a pair of defenders miss en route to a 54-yard TD to put San Francisco up 21-3 early in the third quarter. Purdy’s had at least two TD passes in three consecutive games — the first 49ers rookie QB to do that since at least 1970.

– Brutal. Deommodore Lenoir had a Pick-6 called back because of a roughing the passer on Nick Bosa. That’s a tough call. The 49ers DL has been dominant.

– Bosa! He sacked Smith on a second-and-21 to bring up third-and-32. That time the DE made sure not to land on the QB to draw a flag.

– That call on Bosa turns into a 10-point swing after a 51-yard Seattle field goal. The 49ers are still up two scores, 21-6.

– Mitch Wishnowsky is having a whale of a game. He pinned Seattle inside their own 5 after San Francisco couldn’t answer the Seahawks’ field goal.

– The 49ers defense just got called for three flags on one play. They were all declined.

End of third quarter: 49ers 21, Seahawks 6

Fourth quarter

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

– Seattle sticking to the ground to open the fourth quarter. RB Kenneth Walker III had a 15-yard dash for his longest carry of the game.

– Nick Bosa is a mad man.

– Charvarius Ward is in the medical tent and Janoris Jenkins is in the game. Ward’s being evaluated for a concussion.

– There’s Samson Ebukam on a third-and-4 to drive the Seahawks out of field goal range and force a punt.

– Sheesh. Michael Dickson, Seattle’s punter, pinned the 49ers at their own 1. That’s a difficult spot for Purdy.

– Third-and-Jauan. What a dime from Purdy on a third-and-7 slant. Fit it in between a CB and LB for a first down.

– Smith is getting obliterated.

– Jordan Mason has only one carry. The 49ers are leaning heavy on McCaffrey to close this game.

– Sick play action look and Tyler Kroft was wide open for 28 yards

– Bad drop from Brandon Aiyuk on third-and-6 brings up a 43-yard field goal try. That’s one Aiyuk will want back.

– Ouch. Robbie Gould missed the field goal with 5:00 to go. This one is just close enough with just enough time left to get weird.

– And there’s the Seattle TD. Easy 10-yard TD pass to Noah Fant by Smith with 3:35 left and it’s 21-13, 49ers.

– Jordan Mason. Ball game. See you in the playoffs.

Final score: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories