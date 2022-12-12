Notebook from 49ers blowout win over Buccaneers

The 49ers put it on the Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. They scored on their opening possession and never looked back in a 35-7 romp over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

Here are our notes from a big San Francisco victory:

First quarter

– Brock Purdy got WHACKED on the first snap of the game. It was flagged for roughing the passer, but that’s not a good sign for his awareness against a blitz-heavy defense.

– Purdy has settled in a little after a couple early mistakes, and the first run of the game is a 21-yard scamper for Christian McCaffrey that gets the 49ers to the red zone.

– And now a Deebo Samuel touchdown on a toss play to the right. Vintage 49ers drive there and a good block by Mike McGlinchey to spring him. It’s 7-0, 49ers and a nice drive by Purdy with one third-down conversion.

– Tons of pressure early on Tom Brady. He found Leonard Fournette on a checkdown on his first pass attempt. Then he stuffed one into the turf on his next throw. That’s what San Francisco has to do all game.

– Kevin Givens is hurt for San Francisco. That’s not great. Wonder if we see the Bucs try to find success running inside since the 49ers don’t have a ton of size on the interior. The 49ers announced he’s questionable to return.

– Nick Bosa and Charles Omenihu nearly get home on a third-and-9. They should have success any time they can get Tampa into third-and-long.

– Purdy missed a screen pass to Kittle on a first down. Second-and-long isn’t ideal for this offense.

– A long TD pass to Bucs WR Mike Evans was called back for holding. It looked like a mixup between Talanoa Hufanga and Jimmie Ward. Nobody covered Evans down the field. That can’t happen again.

– Purdy is a little bit of a mess in the pocket, but he’s making plays and doing the smart thing by looking for George Kittle when in doubt.

– The 49ers are leaning heavily on their playmakers. Kittle, McCaffrey and Samuel are the only offensive players with touches.

– Hey there’s a pass to Tyler Kroft! He draws a pass interference penalty in the end zone. Nice find by Purdy on the run.

End of first quarter: 49ers 7, Buccaneers 0

Second quarter

– First play of the second quarter is a rushing TD for Purdy. He did a nice job scanning the field before taking off after seeing there was nobody open. He broke a tackle en route to the end zone and the 49ers are up 14-0.

– Third-and-3 for the Bucs and the 49ers get home again. Arik Armstead got a hit on Brady as he was throwing and forced the incompletion.

– Okay, Brock! What a throw on the run to Samuel after evading a pass rusher.

– WOW! A 27-yard strike from Purdy to McCaffrey on a third-and-5 against an all-out blitz. This is unbelievable. It’s 21-0, 49ers and Purdy has a TD pass on his ledger now.

– Another three-and-out for the Buccaneers. This offense is abysmal.

– Oh, no. Deebo is hurt. That looks so bad. He was carted off.

– Samuel fumbled on the play he was hurt on and the Bucs recovered. The momentum in this game has completely shifted. The 49ers are shook after the Samuel injury.

– Wow. The 49ers defense stiffens in the red zone. Brady just missed Evans on a fourth-and-2 from inside the 10. Still 21-0, 49ers.

– There’s Brandon Aiyuk. His first target comes with 1:20 left in the first half and it goes for 25 yards.

– Oof. Bad interception into traffic by Purdy. It was negated by a defensive holding call, but that’s still not a ball that can be thrown. It looked like the Bucs dropped a DL into coverage and the QB didn’t see him.

– Purdy deep to Aiyuk for a TD the play after the negated interception. Holy smokes. The 49ers are ahead 28-0 and Purdy has accounted for three touchdowns. This is unbelievable. What a route by Aiyuk to get open. All Purdy had to do was get it to him.

Halftime: 49ers 28, Buccaneers 0

Third quarter

– Brady opens the second half with an interception to close the Bucs’ first possession. One play earlier he whacked his hand on a helmet and then sailed a throw that Tashaun Gipson picked off. That’s only his fourth pick of the year.

– And the 49ers capitalize. McCaffrey goes 38 yards for a score. It’s 35-0 and San Francisco is rolling. This is unreal.

– Deommodore Lenoir got cooked, but Brady underthrew his WR.

– Now Dre Greenlaw intercepts Brady. Unreal grab by the LB. Brady had just three INTs all year, and now has thrown two today.

– Jimmie Ward nearly got home on a blitz. He would’ve racked up Brady pretty bad if RB Leonard Fournette hadn’t been there to pick him up. Ward left the game shortly, but returned.

– Wow. Greenlaw nearly had another INT, but instead it gets tipped up and lands in the hands of Bucs WR Russell Gage for a Buccaneers TD to make it 35-7. TB had to work HARD for that score.

– Jordan Mason is in and cruising. He’s up to 33 yards on five carries.

End of third quarter: 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

Fourth quarter

– Sheesh. Now Kerry Hyder is hurt. The 49ers DL depth is really thin.

– Brady deep throws have shown his age. He’s underthrown several and his latest one got knocked down by Lenoir who caught up thanks to the underthrow.

– The Bucs converted a fourth-and-13. That’s not one the 49ers will love watching on tape.

– Hey Josh Johnson is in at QB!

– The 49ers forced another turnover on a fourth-and-1. Azeez Al-Shaair recovered a fumble. That’s three takeaways on the day.

– Hey Danny Gray! He grabbed a 10-yard catch on a fourth-and-7 for his first-career reception to help the 49ers salt the game away.

End of game: 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7

