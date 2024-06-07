Notah Begay III is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project Notah Begay III has been working on for two years. Begay and the Pueblo of Santa Ana will host the first-ever collegiate match play event at Twin Warriors on Oct. 8-9. The field of competitors is Stanford, Texas, UNM, and NMSU.

“It allows us to focus and highlight the achievements of each institution,” said Begay. “It really gives our state schools a chance to compete against the country’s best and really show everybody what we’re about and what we got.”

Begay talks about the details of the event in the latest installment of Van Tate’s Sports Office. He also talks about qualifying for this year’s U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island.

“I played the U.S. Amateur there in 1995,” said Begay. “So, it will be a little bit of a homecoming for me. And, it’s just a chance to keep competing at a high level. It’s not the highest level, but for my age category, these guys can still play some great golf. To go out and win the qualifier in Wisconsin on Tuesday was just a reflection on some of the work that I put in this past year. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

The U.S. Senior Open is June 27-30.

