Notah Begay to bring historic golf event for UNM, NMSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pueblo of Santa Ana and Notah Begay III are bringing a first-of-its-kind golf event to New Mexico. Set to take place at Twin Warriors, four college teams — New Mexico, New Mexico State, Stanford, and Texas — will compete in a match-play event on national television.

The event, set to take place during Balloon Fiesta week October 8 and 9, will feature both the men’s and women’s team for all schools. The teams will compete in a round-robin format. A total of 5 points will be available in each match and the winners on both the men’s and women’s sides will be determined by total points won. The overall university champion will be determined by the combined total of both the men’s and women’s team’s points.

“It allows us to focus and highlight the achievements of each institution,” said Begay. “It really gives our state schools to compete against the country’s best and show everybody what we’re about and what we got.”

National television coverage of the event will be provided by both Golf Channel and Peacock. Admission is free for those in attendance.

