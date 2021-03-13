Notae helps No. 8 Arkansas beat Missouri 70-64 in SEC

  • Arkansas' JD Notae (1) drives against Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    1/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Arkansas' JD Notae (1) drives against Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Arkansas' Justin Smith (0) drives against Missouri's Mitchell Smith, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    2/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Arkansas' Justin Smith (0) drives against Missouri's Mitchell Smith, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Arkansas' JD Notae shoots against Missouri's Javon Pickett (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    3/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Arkansas' JD Notae shoots against Missouri's Javon Pickett (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Missouri's Mark Smith (13) drives to the basket against Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) and Ethan Henderson (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    4/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Missouri's Mark Smith (13) drives to the basket against Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) and Ethan Henderson (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    5/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Missouri's Dru Smith, top, defends against Arkansas' JD Notae (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    6/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Missouri's Dru Smith, top, defends against Arkansas' JD Notae (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) walks back to the bench with head coach Cuonzo Martin, right, after Pinson took a spill in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    7/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) walks back to the bench with head coach Cuonzo Martin, right, after Pinson took a spill in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Arkansas players celebrate after defeating Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    8/8

    SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball

    Arkansas players celebrate after defeating Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Arkansas' JD Notae (1) drives against Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Arkansas' Justin Smith (0) drives against Missouri's Mitchell Smith, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Arkansas' JD Notae shoots against Missouri's Javon Pickett (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Missouri's Mark Smith (13) drives to the basket against Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) and Ethan Henderson (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Missouri's Dru Smith, top, defends against Arkansas' JD Notae (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) walks back to the bench with head coach Cuonzo Martin, right, after Pinson took a spill in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Arkansas players celebrate after defeating Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The eighth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks needed a boost, and JD Notae fought through an illness to give them just that off the bench.

Notae scored a season-high 27 points, and Arkansas overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri 70-64 on Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

“He played phenomenal,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “He threw up at one point, and then he did it again at halftime. I didn't know if he was going to come out and play the second half.”

Musselman thinks Notae was dealing with a bad reaction to some food because the Arkansas coach also didn't feel well all Friday. But the guard who sat out last season following a transfer from Jacksonville scored 16 in the first half and tied for the fourth-best scoring game for Arkansas at this tournament.

“We didn't know what it was at halftime, not knowing if he'd come back,” Arkansas guard Davonte Davis said. “So him being a fighter and just helping us out coming off the bench and giving us 27 points and contributing down the stretch helped us out a lot.”

The Razorbacks (22-5) won a school-record 12th straight SEC game, topping the 11-game winning streak since the end of the 1993-94 season. The second-seeded Razorbacks will play either LSU or Ole Miss in the semifinals Saturday, their fourth such berth since 2015.

Justin Smith scored 16 points before fouling out for Arkansas, and Davis added 11. Moses Moody, the SEC Newcomer of the Year who had been averaging 17.5 points a game, matched his season-low with five points.

Missouri (16-9) heads home having failed to reach the semifinals at this tournament since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season with this the Tigers' fourth loss in the quarterfinals.

Xavier Pinson led Missouri with 14 points. Dru Smith added 11.

The Tigers led for much of the first half and were up 23-13 on a layup by Dru Smith with 9:18 left.

Notae started the rally with a big dunk and made five straight shots, including back-to-back 3s to cap a 16-0 spurt. His first 3 gave Arkansas its first lead of the game with 5:13 remaining, and his second padded that lead to 29-23. The junior guard made six of his first seven shots in the half.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Notae got himself going with two deep 3s early.

“He’s a confident scorer,” Martin said. “I don’t think he scored it that well lately, but you knew it was coming at some point because he’s an aggressive scorer and if his shot is falling, they went through and you can see he made plays.”

Pickett hit a 3-pointer that put Missouri up 33-32 at halftime. The Tigers last led 49-47 on a dunk by Kobe Brown with 9:32 left.

Arkansas took control with an 13-1 run, grabbing its biggest lead at 60-50 with 5:04 left on a layup by Notae.

Missouri had one last gasp. Parker Braun hit a 3, then Kobe Brown added a pair of free throws to pull the Tigers within 63-60 with 1:49 to go. But Notae beat the shot clock throwing up a jumper off the backboard with 1:19 remaining, and Davis split his free throws with 58 seconds left to pad the lead.

Notae said the Razorbacks didn’t want to go home after their first game.

“That’s why we’re here,” Notae said. “We want to win every game.”

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers matched Arkansas' strong shooting early in the first half until foul trouble caught up with them. Jeremiah Tilmon fouled out with 5:26 to go having scored only nine points and no rebounds, and Mitchell Smith also fouled out.

“That’s a key loss because it’s two guys you count on,” Martin said.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks started their SEC winning streak rallying from a 19-point deficit against Auburn. They also trailed by 14 to Texas A&M in the regular season finale. This time, they only trailed by only 10, but that could be costly the deeper they advance this month.

UP NEXT

Arkansas must win its 13th straight SEC game to reach the final for the first time since 2017.

Missouri heads home to learn its NCAA Tournament destination.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas's odds to win the SEC tournament

    The Razorbacks opened as the second favorite to win the SEC tournament but they've since evened out with 1-seed Alabama.

  • WATCH: Tigers talk after loss to Arkansas

    Hear from Cuonzo Martin, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson after Missouri's 70-64 SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas.

  • Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Missouri, spread, more

    Justin Smith slamming down a dunk in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas Athletics College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.

  • Kansas picks Emmett Jones as interim football coach

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Emmett Jones was picked as the interim football coach at Kansas on Thursday as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach following a scandal-plagued week. Jones is entering his third season with the Jayhawks, serving first as the wide receivers coach and most recently as the passing game coordinator. ''Emmett's relationship with our football student-athletes is vital as we venture through this time of transition within our football program and athletics department,'' interim athletic director Kurt Watson said in a statement.

  • Nowell has career night, Timberwolves rout Pelicans 135-105

    Jaylen Nowell hit six 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 28 points, top overall draft choice Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from an early 16-point deficit to rout the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105 on Thursday night. “It also was the most fun that I had,” Nowell said. The remarkable 46-point swing gave Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, a New Orleans assistant the previous three seasons, his first victory in six games since taking his first NBA head-coaching job with Minnesota on Feb. 22.

  • Free agency preview: Detroit Lions next kicker might already be on their roster

    Detroit Lions are high on Matthew Wright, who made all four of his field goal attempts last season in limited action with the Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Three things to know: Kyrie Irving takes star turn, Nets knock off Celtics

    Kyrie Irving saves some big nights for his former team.

  • No. 9 Buckeyes beat No. 21 Purdue in OT, make Big Ten semis

    Seth Towns is a natural when it comes to staying poised. Towns took full advantage of it, scoring a season-high 12 points in 11 minutes and making the tiebreaking free throw to start overtime as the ninth-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 21 Purdue 87-78 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. “Seth and I had a conversation last night and I just felt like he was going to play well tonight," Holtmann said after earning his 200th career victory.

  • Georgetown advances to Big East championship with win over Seton Hall

    The Hoyas continue to roll, knocking off Seton Hall to reach their first Big East title game in 11 years.

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • No. 3 Illinois routs Rutgers 90-68 in Big Ten quarterfinals

    The junior guard scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half as No. 3 Illinois built a 19-point lead on the way to a 90-68 rout of the Scarlet Knights in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night. Illinois advanced in part because Dosunmu shot 8 of 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds. Second-seeded Illinois (21-6) avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers (15-11) to advance to Saturday's semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and Wisconsin.

  • Crypto investor 'Metakovan' named as buyer of $70 million digital artwork

    The buyer of a $70 million digital-only artwork was named on Friday by auction house Christie's as a crypto asset investor who goes by the pseudonym "Metakovan." The auction to buy the work by digital artist Beeple, which ended on Thursday, was the first ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of digital art that does not exist in physical form. The work is in the form of a new kind of digital asset: a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

  • A YouTuber allegedly held a cat named Betsy hostage during business negotiations

    #FreeBetsy? The latest drama out of the YouTube world involves a creator named Tim Pool, a popular "liberal reporter who became a Trump voter after feeling alienated from the modern left," according to The Daily Beast. Back in 2019, Emily Molli, cat mom to a feline named Betsy, helped Pool co-found a "news site/YouTube channel/news footage service" called Subverse (the name was later changed to SCNR). Because Molli was traveling frequently for work, she left her cat, Betsy, in the care of one of the co-hosts of Pool's podcast, who ended up living with Pool in his mansion. But when business tensions flared last fall, Molli claims Pool used her cat as "leverage" in their negotiations: When Molli tried to get her cat back by sending Pool an email offering to send people to pick him up at the house anyway and to pay for a veterinarian visit so the cat could be cleared to fly on an airplane, Pool referred her to his lawyer. "Any correspondence must go through our attorney," Pool wrote on Feb. 22. "Please contact them I will not reply to further emails." But Wylie Stecklow, a lawyer who had been asked to untangle the fight over SCNR's future, told Molli he wasn't handling the increasingly elaborate cat exchange. "To the extent your question involves a cat or pet, I can affirmatively set forth that I am not representing anyone regarding a cat or pet," Stecklow wrote in a Feb. 22 email to Molli… [The Daily Beast] Pool, meanwhile, denies he ever had custody of the cat. Thankfully, Betsy was eventually reunited with Molli, but you'll want to read the full, strange story at The Daily Beast, here. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, confirming love is deadThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle

  • The sports trading card phenomenon thrives during the pandemic

    The trading card boom that exploded in the early days of the pandemic has recently reached a fever pitch.Why it matters: Seven of the 10 most expensive sports cards in history were sold in the past eight months — and the all-time record has been broken twice since August.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: The hard lockdown at the pandemic's onset resulted in a lot of spring cleaning, with people unearthing treasures from their past and hopping on eBay to see what they might be worth.The trend took off from there, and trading cards soon became the most popular alternative asset class thanks to their liquidity, simplicity and a healthy dose of nostalgia.The state of play: Two of the most important factors helping drive this boom are rarity and third-party verification.Rarity: The "junk wax" era of the '80s and '90s showed the danger of over-saturation. Today, the most valuable cards are also the rarest, due either to being vintage or modern (companies now produce micro-batches of special edition cards they know will be highly coveted).Grading: In the past, buyers had to take sellers' word on the legitimacy of their cards' condition; now, companies like PSA and Beckett act as neutral arbiters of quality.The big picture: Amid this surge of enthusiasm, the surrounding industry has elevated itself to meet the moment.Goldin Auctions, one of the leaders in this space, raised $40 million last month from the Chernin Group. Goldin has grown from grossing $800,000 in 2012 to over $100 million last year.Fractionalization has also taken off, with companies like Rally (2016) and Collectable (2020) allowing investors to buy shares of million-dollar memorabilia for as little as $10.Of note: The risk, of course, is that most booms tend to go bust sooner or later. That said, collectibles could be a safer bet than, say, meme stonks."Traders can short sell when a commodity price gets ahead of itself, like with GameStop. ... In asset markets like sports cards ... it's impossible to short sell. Someone cannot come in and discipline the market."John List, economics professor and card collector, via The AthleticGo deeper: Read the full Axios Sports special report on the rise of sports fandom investingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • If You Can't Do This in 90 Seconds, Your Heart Is in Danger, Study Says

    As all of us get older, keeping an eye on the health of our heart becomes increasingly important. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points out, "Heart disease can happen at any age, but the risk goes up as you age." But how do you know if you're at risk when many traditional methods for accurately measuring heart health involve expensive or time-consuming procedures, or the oversight of medical professionals? Well, there's one test that you can do at home and it should only take a minute. In fact, if it takes much more than that, you're in trouble. Keep reading to find out how new research from the European Society of Cardiology says you can use your stairs to test your heart health, and for more news about your ticker, check out If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Attack Risk Is Higher, Study Says. Anyone with a healthy heart should be able to climb four flights of stairs in 45 seconds. The new research, which was presented in Dec. 2020 at EACVI–Best of Imaging 2020, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), shows that all you need to test the health of your heart is a stopwatch and a few flights of stairs.The study looked at 165 symptomatic patients who were prescribed exercise testing because of known or suspected coronary artery disease. After a strenuous bout of exercise, the subjects rested for 15 to 20 minutes, and then they were asked to quickly climb four flights of stairs (about 60 stairs) without taking a break, but also without running. Their time was recorded and their exercise capacity was measured as metabolic equivalents (METs), which is defined as the amount of oxygen consumed while resting.What the researchers found was that patients who climbed the stairs in less than 40 to 45 seconds achieved more than 9 to 10 METs, a rate that's linked to lower mortality. "The stairs test is an easy way to check your heart health," study author Jesús Peteiro, MD, a cardiologist at University Hospital A Coruña, Spain, said in a statement. And for more on how to know your heart could be in trouble, check out The Heart Attack Warning Signs Hiding in Plain Sight. If it takes you longer than 90 seconds, you need to talk to your doctor. "If it takes you more than one-and-a-half minutes to ascend four flights of stairs, your health is suboptimal, and it would be a good idea to consult a doctor," Peteiro said. That's because, in the research, patients who took 90 seconds or longer to climb the stairs achieved less than 8 METs, which translates to a mortality rate of 2 to 4 percent per year, or 30 percent in a decade.The researchers also generated images of the patients' hearts during the exercise test to assess their cardiac function. Among patients who took 90 seconds or more during the stair climb, 58 percent had abnormal heart function, while just 32 percent of those who climbed the stairs in less than a minute could say the same. And for more health news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Your heart attack risk spikes younger than you think. The statistics on heart health are sobering to say the least. Heart disease is the leading killer of both men and women in the United States, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths in the country, the CDC says.And don’t think that it’s just something seniors need to worry about—for men, the risk of a heart attack increases significantly after the age of 45, and for women, the danger ramps up from the age of 50, according to the Memorial Hermann Heart&Vascular Institute. And for more on what to look out for, beware that If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Heart Attack Risk Is High, Study Says. And nearly half of heart attacks are "silent." According to a 2016 study from the American Heart Association (AHA), 45 percent of all heart attacks in the U.S. are "silent," meaning they occur without symptoms, which is why it's important to keep up on your heart health. To reach this conclusion, the researchers behind the AHA study analyzed the records of 9,498 middle-age adults with atherosclerosis—or hardening of the arteries—for more than two decades. Not only did silent heart attacks account for nearly half of the incidents they recorded, but they also made patients three times more likely to die from heart disease."The outcome of a silent heart attack is as bad as a heart attack that is recognized while it is happening," the study's senior author Elsayed Z. Soliman, MD, then-director of the epidemiological cardiology research center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said in a statement. "And because patients don't know they have had a silent heart attack, they may not receive the treatment they need to prevent another one."Additionally, there's further bad news for women and minorities, according to the study's findings. "Women with a silent heart attack appear to fare worse than men," Soliman said. "Our study also suggests that Blacks may fare worse than whites, but the number of Blacks may have been too small to say that with certainty." And for more heart disease predicators to be aware of, check out 40 Heart Risk Factors You Need to Pay Attention to After 40.

  • Michigan coach Juwan Howard explains what set him off in exchange with Mark Turgeon

    Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard explained why he was ejected from the team's win over Maryland in the Big Ten tournament.

  • China ‘Avatar’ Re-Release Poised To Reclaim No. 1 Box Office Title and Dethrone 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame'

    Now that 'Avatar' is seeing a re-release this weekend in China, the James Cameron film is looking to oust 'Avengers: Endgame' as the No. 1 box office title.

  • The Patriots had to bring back Cam Newton, but he can't be Bill Belichick's only QB option in 2021

    Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Draft a QB in the first round? Regardless of what New England does to address its most important position, the first step was re-signing Cam Newton.

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.