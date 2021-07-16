Notable Vikings snubbed from Touchdown Wire’s top 101 NFL list

Touchdown Wire left off some notable Vikings from its top 101 list of the best players in the NFL.

I wanted to preface this list of snubs by saying pretty much every NFL team has notable players who did not make it. Also, here is something about the methodology that should be helpful to note:

“Recently, Mark Schofield and [Doug Farrar] compiled 14 different lists of the best NFL players at every position. From those names, we then compiled this list of the top 101 players in the NFL today. In this top 101, we forced ourselves to stick to players we had named in the positional lists, to avoid overdoing “skill position players” at the expense of slot cornerbacks, guards and interior defensive linemen.”

So some players will be snubbed from this list due to not being a top player at their individual position. That said, there are still some interesting snubs.

Here they are:

S Harrison Smith

Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Smith earned a top-10 rank at his position from Touchdown Wire, making him eligible for the top 101 overall ranks. However, he was snubbed from the list.

DE Danielle Hunter

Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter was snubbed from Touchdown Wire's ranking of top edge defenders, so it was a given that he would be snubbed from this list. It looks like he's got to come back from his neck injury and prove some people wrong.

WR Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Mabin, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Story continues

To be fair, Thielen earned quite a bit of love from Touchdown Wire recently, cracking the ranks for both their lists of top slot receivers and top outside receivers. Thielen was left off the top 101 players list, though.

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Barr is probably the least-egregious snub on the list, because it's fairly easy to argue he's not top 10 among NFL linebackers today. Still, it's a little surprising to see him not on a list of the top 101 NFL players.

1

1