Notable underclassmen at Broncos’ positions of need entering NFL draft

The NFL announced this year’s list of 73 players granted special eligibility and 27 underclassmen declared eligible for the 2022 NFL draft last Friday. The list includes several players at the Denver Broncos’ big positions of need going into the offseason.

Quarterback

Matt Corral (Mississippi)

Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan)

Sam Howell (North Carolina)

Carson Strong (Nevada)

Offensive Tackle

Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State)

Evan Neal (Alabama)

Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

Alec Anderson (UCLA)

Sean Rhyan (UCLA)

Dare Rosenthal (Kentucky)

Tyler Smith (Tulsa)

Tyler Vrabel (Boston College)

Rasheed Walker (Penn State)

Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State)

Luke Tenuta (Virginia Tech)

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma)

Leo Chenal (Wisconsin)

Christian Harris (Alabama)

Drake Jackson (Southern California)

David Ojabo (Michigan)

Brandon Smith (Penn State)

Alex Wright (Alabama-Birmingham)

Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)

Defensive Line

Noah Elliss (Idaho)

Christopher Hinton (Michigan)

DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M)

Travon Walker (Georgia)

Defensive Back

Dane Belton (Iowa)

Andrew Booth (Clemson)

Lewis Cine (Georgia)

Nick Cross (Maryland)

Kaiir Elam (Florida)

Martin Emerson (Mississippi State)

Cordale Flott (LSU)

Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

Kyler Gordon (Washington)

Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Daxton Hill (Michigan)

Trent McDuffie (Washington)

Ja’Quan McMillian (East Carolina)

Chris Steele (Southern California)

Derek Stingley (LSU)

Mykael Wright (Oregon)

Jalyn Armour-Davis (Alabama)

Vincent Gray (Michigan)

Verone McKinley (Oregon)

Kyler McMichael (North Carolina)

The Broncos 11 picks to use in the NFL draft this year, including five selections in the first three rounds.

