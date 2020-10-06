Notable Transfer Deadline Day deals in La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A

We’ve covered the moves around the Premier League extensively, but here are some notable moves around the top European leagues before the transfer window slammed shut.

[ MORE: Premier League transfer grades ]

La Liga

A quieter day in Spain, where Barcelona didn’t add anyone and Real Madrid loaned Luca Zidane to Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid helplessly watched as Arsenal paid Thomas Partey’s release clause, but it’s believed they’ll have up to 30 days to get a replacement from inside of Spain much like Barca did to get Martin Braithwaite last winter.

Fresh off drawing Barcelona and on the heels of winning Europa League, Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla has purchased Oussama Idrissi from AZ Alkmaar for $12 million. The Dutch-Moroccan scored 17 goals between the Eredivisie, Champions League, and Dutch Cup last season.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich isn’t messing around, adding Marseille right back Bouna Sarr a few days after starting American center back Chris Richards in that position against Hertha Berlin (The kid did really well). The club has tried to add USMNT right back Sergino Dest before he signed for Barcelona.

Bayern bought Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, too. The Bavarians also brought back Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus and signed Eric Choupo-Moting after the forward spent time with the PSG side the Bavarians beat in the Champions League Final. Michael Cuisance heads on loan to Marseille.

Werder Bremen lost Davy Klaassen, an impact player in their great escape last season. He’s returning to Ajax for $12 million.

Hoffenheim added Ryan Sessegnon on loan from Spurs and Sebastian Rudy on loan from Schalke.

Hertha Berlin is taking Matteo Guendouzi on loan from Arsenal. Hertha also re-signed Arne Maier before loaning him to Arminia Bielefeld.

Bayer Leverkusen landed rumored Aston Villa target Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, another good sign for the playing time of young USMNT man Josh Sargent.

New boys Stuttgart and American boss Pellegrino Matarazzo are taking teen starlet Naouirou Ahamada on loan from Juve with an option to buy.

RB Leipzig is betting on fulfilling to potential of Justin Kluivert, who joins the German side on a one-year loan after two seasons with AS Roma.

View photos ROME, ITALY – DECEMBER 16: Justin Kluivert. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) More

Serie A

Juventus let Douglas Costa go on loan to Bayern but brought in its latest harvesting of Fiorentina talent in 22-year-old star attacker Federico Chiesa, who was linked with Manchester United in April. It’s a two-year loan that will become permanent and could reach $60 million.

Chris Smalling sealed his deal to AS Roma, who sent Kluivert on loan to Leipzig. Roma sent a loanee back to the Premier League as Swedish national team starting goalkeeper Robin Olsen joins Everton.

Napoli has added Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea.

Atalanta will send Amad Diallo to Manchester United in January and could see as much as $48 million for the teenager.

Other notable Italian moves:

Gerard Deulofeu, loan from Watford –> Udinese

Nikola Kalinic, Atletico Madrid –> Chievo Verona

Matteo Darmian, loan from Parma –> Inter Milan

Ignacio Pussetto, loan from Watford –> Udinese

Lucas Martínez Quarta, River Plate –> Fiorentina

Wesley Hoedt, loan from Southampton –> Lazio

Diego Perotti, Roma –> Fenerbahce

View photos WATFORD, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 29: Deulofeu (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) More

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain did get richer in acquiring Rafinha from Barcelona and defensive mid Danilo Pereira from Porto.

Sofiane Boufal’s Southampton story ended with a transfer to Angers.

Michael Cuisance’s medical didn’t go to plan at Leeds, but Marseille was happy to take a chance on a loan for the Bayern Munich man.

Stade Rennais sold winger Raphinha to Leeds United.

Juventus loaned Mattia De Sciglio to Lyon.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Notable Transfer Deadline Day deals in La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A originally appeared on NBCSports.com