Notable quotes from Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein after Saturday practice

At long last, on Saturday afternoon we got to talk to Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein for the first time since he took the job in December, filling the void left by Kenny Dillingham after he left for Arizona State.

Obviously, there was a lot to talk about.

Since coming over from the University of Texas San Antonio, Oregon’s offense has had an impressive offseason under Stein. He kicked off his tenure in Eugene by flipping 4-star QB recruit Austin Novosad from Baylor to the Ducks, and he also helped lead the charge to bring Bo Nix back to Oregon for one more year, while playing a hand in landed a handful of offensive transfers as well.

There are a lot of questions going forward for Stein and the Oregon offense. After seeing such marked improvement under Dillingham a year ago, there are high expectations for year one with a new coordinator.

A lot of questions were asked on Saturday. Here are some of the most notable quotes from Stein in his first presser with Oregon media members.

Big Picture Influences

Question: What are some of your main philosophies and big influences coming to Oregon?

Stein: “My background is I’ve been blessed. I’ve been around some unbelievable human beings that know how to coach the game at the highest level. And offensively, our job is to get our best players the ball as many times as possible. Plays are highly overrated. It’s about the players in here at Oregon. We have unbelievable players, really excited to work with them. Really based out of a pro-style offense but with spread principles, RPO’s, run action pass, play action pass. I like to think that we’re multiple in our personnel groupings and our formations and we want to be an attacking offense that throws the ball down the field.”

Coaching Style

Question: Troy Franklin described you as less energetic than Kenny Dillingham, and more of a ‘down to business’ type coach. Would you say that’s accurate?

Stein: “I’m me. I’m Will Stein. I’ve been the same dude, I hope for a long time. I treat people the right way, coach the game hard, aggressive, passionate, and just I love being around these guys.”

Why Oregon

Question: What was it about Oregon that was appealing to you?

Stein: “You know, the universe works in mysterious ways. I just did my job to the best of my ability at UTSA, that’s where my feet were, I was not looking to leave. And I was presented with an opportunity to interview for this job with Coach Lanning and I like to think I did a pretty good job to land this position.”

A Fast Rise

Question: Was that at all surreal to you, quickly moving up the coaching ranks to where you are now?

Stein: “I think it’s a little bit misinterpreted that I was in high school ball, yes, and it was an unbelievable opportunity. But I played major division one football quarterback. I coached at Texas, coached at Louisville. So before I got into high school, I was a college football coach and went back down to high school. I coached a kid named Garrett Wilson, who is a first-round draft pick, a kid named Hudson Card at a 6A division one school in Texas which to me is like an FCS level, you know organization. And then the last three years at the highest level in Conference USA with really great players that went toe to toe with some big-time Power Five conference foes. So the game of football hasn’t changed. I mean, it’s about blocking, it’s about tackling. It’s about getting really good players and here in Oregon, I might just be working with a little bit different level player and obviously on a grander stage but it’s something that I’m accustomed to and ready to go.”

Relationship with Bo Nix

Question: What is your relationship like with Bo Nix so far and how has it been built?

Stein: “Always thought he was such a great player from afar. You know, obviously, his time at Auburn might not have been what everybody else expected him to be but I know he appreciates everything that happened there because it’s where he is now and it brought him to Oregon. And then getting on the phone with him initially I mean I was a little mind blown by just his intensity and what he was looking for from a coach and an offensive standpoint. And he asked questions that were extremely mature and well thought out and he’s made me better as a coach. He puts me in a position to really think as a coach which I really appreciate.”

Offensive plan

Question: What is your offensive plan in 2023?

Stein: “I think, you know, the 2022 Oregon offense is very similar to the style of offense that I’m accustomed to. So coming in here meeting with Bo, you know really feeling out what he likes in the past, I’m getting really good at what he’s comfortable with. And then making sure he knows what I’m comfortable with. Blending it together with ultimately Coach Lanning’s philosophy of running the football, being physically tough, playing clean, dictating simple, and blending it all together. We have a great coaching staff you know, Junior Adams, A’lique Terry, Drew Mehringer, Carlos Locklyn, our support staff, we have a lot of smart guys in the room. Don’t try to outthink ourselves and put our players in a really good position.”

Having a Veteran QB

Question: How beneficial is it to have a veteran QB like Nix?

Stein: “Physically he’s been there. He’s a great-looking prospect for the next level. He’s physically there, can make every throw in the book, but I think mentally his game is extremely sharp, not only understanding what we do on offense but understanding our defense and in our opposing defenses. He’s, you know, mastering his craft, in terms of understanding the full picture. So I think his growth has been really good so far, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

Taking Over a Good Offense

Question: The Oregon offense was pretty good in 2022, so how do you take over and put the Will Stein twist on things?

Stein: “Yeah, I mean, first of all, you have to recognize that there’s some really good players here and they had a lot of success. So how do we build on that? I think we just fine tune the details, you know, tweak where we need to tweak and then let our kids go play. My big thing is like set them free. Let’s not overcomplicate this game. It’s always been about players. We have great players here, put them in really good positions to make plays. And then let our quarterback go have a lot of fun.”

Audible Flexibility

Question: Last year, Nix had the freedom to check plays and audible based on what he saw. Will you still allow him that flexibility?

Stein: “We always want our quarterback to have the freedom to check plays when necessary, and to feel really comfortable with those looks and why we’re doing it. I don’t want just somebody to go out there and check just because we want to check, it needs to be the specific look, first, a certain coverage versus certain pressure and Bo does a really good job of that in the run game and protection. So we’re obviously gonna allow him to make us right. Anytime I can hand the car off to a really good player that understands how I’m thinking and he can go make us right on the field, I’m going to let that happen.”

Running QB

Question: Do you plan to use Bo as much in the running game as he was utilized there last year?

Stein: “Yeah, I mean, running the quarterback, you have a clear numbers advantage typically in the run game. So we want our quarterback to obviously be mobile, be creative in the pocket. And there’s situational, you know, having the situational awareness when the run the quarterback is critical. So I don’t plan on running our guy multiple times in the loaded boxes just to do it. It’s got to be really specific to the game plan. But yeah, I think those numbers last year if we can get that again this year, we’ll be in good shape.”

