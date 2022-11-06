Notable quotes from Mike Sanford, players following CU Buffs’ loss to Oregon

No amount of planning could’ve fully prepared Colorado for how versatile No. 8 Oregon’s offense was on Saturday.

In recent weeks, it has seemed like the Buffs’ defense was either tasked with limiting a strong rushing attack or a strong group of receivers — Oregon had both. So despite Colorado’s offense totaling a season-high 367 yards, Bo Nix and the Ducks left Folsom Field with a 49-10 win.

After the game, interim head coach Mike Sanford was joined by linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo and running back Alex Fontenot, who made his long-awaited return from injury, in the postgame press conference.

Below are a few snippets of what was said:

Sanford's initial thoughts

At halftime, we were competing at a fairly high level. You come out and put together a drive and put three on the board, but just having answers consistently, scoring after scores for our offense, proved to be a challenge.

Sanford on Oregon's trick plays

That’s been a staple. When you have obviously really good players, you have to commit to the run-fit. A lot of times in a run-fit, once you commit to the run-fit, a quarterback can be challenging to peel off of. A lot of times that’s almost like you have to smell a rat as a player. We worked a variety of trick plays but because of how they do run the football and sometimes the tempo and obviously the timing of the call, it was a good call, particularly the throw back to Bo (Nix).

Sanford on JT Shrout's performance and the quarterback situation

I thought JT did some good things. Obviously, not the easiest of tasks. I think there were some throws that he made that were really good. I thought he continued to see it better, I do see that. Obviously, we’re in a position with Owen (McCown) to give an update on Owen. He’s fully participating in practice, he’s running scout team, but there are some limitations that he still does have. So clearly, we’re going to not put him in a position where we think we should just roll him out there and you don’t know what’s going to happen.

Fontenot on the resiliency of Colorado's running backs room

We’re just really close in that room. We just feed off of each other. Even though one of us may go down, we know that the dude behind us, he could do what I could do and maybe even do it better. There’s never really a step loss in our rotation.

Fontenot on if CU's offense has found a better rhythm in recent weeks

It’s just hard getting out there and making simple mistakes and just shooting ourselves in the foot because I know our team is way better than what we produce on Saturday. I can see it every day, I see the full potential. It just sucks going out there and the little mistakes will kill us.

Former Buff Christian Gonzalez on his relationship with Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore

I think they’re two of the best corners in the Pac-12. They’re young, but they know what they’re doing. It was great seeing them and I watch them every week. I watch their games and talk to them almost every day, especially Kaylin. He was like my little brother and same with Nikko. It’s just been great seeing them make plays and then being on the field again with them.

