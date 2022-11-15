Notable quotes from Mel Tucker following Rutgers game, previewing Indiana game

On Monday, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media about his team’s win over Rutgers and their upcoming match-up against Indiana. You can find the notable quotes from that press conference below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Greg Schiano explains controversial 'victory formation' play-call against Michigan State football: 'We are trying to coach a fumble' Michigan State football stock watch: Cal Haladay continues strong second half Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for second straight week

MSU football coach Mel Tucker at the podium. "We had a really good team win on Saturday." Reiterates that the Spartans want to play their best football this month "and finish strong." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker said RB Jarek Broussard had a good week of practice leading into the Rutgers game. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker: "When you get into the dime package, you get more speed on the field and have the ability to match up better" with six DBs. Spartans used Xavier Henderson and Malik Spencer in the LB spot in the dime, with Brantley/Mangham/Brooks/Williams-Speed around them. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker says LT Brandon Baldwin "is playing with more confidence. He's a big man, athletic. He's developed into a productive player" with more experience since replacing Jarrett Horst the past two games. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker on senior day: "We just want to honor our seniors by playing as hard as we can and giving ourselves the best chance to finish strong." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker says the team talked about not talking about becoming bowl eligible and just focusing on playing the best 60 minutes for the season. "We have a very narrow focus. We can't get ahead of ourselves." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker says he has no new information and it remains "day to day" with the eight players suspended indefinitely for the U-M tunnel situation. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker: "Indiana is one of the more physical teams you're gonna see in the conference." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Tucker says MSU's tackling "has not been consistent. A lot of yards after contact." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 14, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire