Notable Quotes from Dan Lanning on Pac-12 media day

On Friday, coaches and players across the conference are spending the day sitting down and answering the media’s questions about their teams and the upcoming season. In 2023, the delegates from the Oregon Ducks’ party are head coach Dan Lanning, QB Bo Nix, and ILB Jeffery Bassa.

As the Ducks look to this season, there are a few questions reverberating across the Oregon football community, such as concerns about the offense line, whether or not the defense is improved from last season, and whether or not the success of the Ducks in 2022 was a fluke or sign of the times.

Below are Dan Lanning’s most notable responses to the media’s array of questions:

Relationship with Bo Nix

“Bo’s not just our quarterback, he’s also my babysitter. I walked in the house the other day, and my wife was out with some of the other coaches’ wives I believe, and Bo’s in the living room. And I’m like ‘What are you up to man?’ He goes ‘Oh the boys just finished basketball practice, they’re getting ready for bed.’ So there’s a unique connection there but it’s more than just football. He’s a member of the family.”

“There’s really not a day that goes by that you don’t think about it. And tomorrow, we finish every summer workout with a climb up Spencer’s Butte. So that’s gonna be a big capstone to our season. There’s gonna be some guys that go on that walk that didn’t know Spencer and there’s gonna be a lot of people that were impacted by Spencer every day when we climb that Butte. And that’s something that means a lot to me. I think it’s gonna be a great opportunity for us to express the importance of life and taking advantage of the time while you’re here on this earth for our guys.”

The SWOT Analysis

“Yeah, we’ve done a couple of studies. You know, we just recently finished up doing a SWOT analysis of our team and it’s really fun to get to peel back the layers, ask our guys, you know, what are our strengths? What are our weaknesses, what are our opportunities and what are our threats? And I thought our guys did a really good job of breaking that down, figuring out what we can really lean into what we have to improve on, and what can get in the way of our success. It’s been fun.”

Making up for inexperience on the offensive line

“We were one of the best teams in college football protecting our quarterback last year. A lot of that credit goes to Bo, but a lot of that credit goes to our offensive line. We have some of those pieces back, but there’s gonna be a new group in front of him. We have the talent and you know, as we went through our SWOT analysis, we said, hey, one of our weaknesses is that we don’t have the same experience on that offensive line as this past year. So how do we create that, and I’m so impressed with the job the offensive line has done in creating that this offseason. The extra work they do after workouts, the time they spend together to create that chemistry that’s necessary.”

Integrating new players into the Oregon culture

“We have over 45 newcomers on scholarship, and you hope that they do a great job of transitioning. But one thing that’s been great is the opportunities that we get to spend together away from football, I think that makes that transition that much smoother for our players. You know, recently we were able to do some community service. I’m really proud of the fact that we have in the last six months we’ve done over 850 hours of community service with 16 different organizations. And I think that’s a part of realizing these guys, you know, what does it mean to be an Oregon Duck? It means doing a little bit more.”

"I've got a lot to improve on"

“I’ve got a lot to improve on. Just like everybody on our team. It goes back to that SWOT analysis. What are your strengths? What are your weaknesses, and are you willing to hear them? We leaned in recently to some of the principles that were written down in 1977 by Rob Strasser for Nike and those 10 principles, a lot of those hold true today. We’ve got to be willing to adapt in the world of college football where everything changes.”

Going from 'Good to Great'

“We’ve talked about Oregon for a long time being a really good program. And you know, we studied a little bit this offseason, the book by Jim Collins, Good to Great and we want to go when we make those steps. What’s that look like? And I think part of that’s ownership and accountability within our team. Our players have really embraced that.”

Players have been open to criticism

“Sometimes it’s not always fun to hear what you’re not good at and sometimes it’s not always fun to figure out what you need to get better at, but I think our guys have done a really good job of attacking that.”

