Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Ducks prepare for Beavers rivalry game

It was an emotional win for the Oregon Ducks over the weekend, with a beat-up squad taking down the No. 10 Utah Utes and keeping their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive.

Those emotions aren’t expected to be turned down any time soon, with an intense rivalry game against the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers coming up at Reser Stadium this weekend for the Ducks’ regular-season finale.

On Monday night, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with media members as he always does to put some finishing touches on the previous game and start looking ahead to the next game on the schedule. There was a lot of rivalry talk and several injury questions. Here are some of the most notable quotes from that interview.

Opening Statement

Lanning: “Well, certainly excited to get back at it. Can’t thank our fans again enough for creating such an amazing atmosphere at Autzen. This entire year has been elite and that’s credit to our fans and the job that they’ve done and the impact they’ve made on that field. It was a lot of fun for our players. It was a tough, tough game. A really tough win against a good team. So, exciting for us, certainly, it doesn’t get any easier because Oregon State’s playing some really good football right now. We’re ready to roll against them.”

Bo Nix Status

Question: What is the status of Bo’s ankle and how will this week be different from last week in terms of preparation?

Lanning: “I think it’s evaluated every single day. We’ll see,” said Lanning. “We have great medical staff, they do a good job. Bo understands. He’s been playing the game for a long time. He understands the way his body feels. Obviously, he was able to go out there on Saturday, but keep evaluating as we get closer to each game.”

Defensive Excellence

Question: After watching the tape, is this closer to what you’ve thought the defense could be?

Lanning: “You go back and watch the tape and it’s never as good and never as bad as you think it is at times. There was a lot of plays that we felt like we could have performed a lot better. I think our guys played with great energy and juice. You created some takeaways, we felt like takeaways are gonna be the difference in the game. Didn’t realize we were going to turn it over. So that’s a big piece, we needed every one of them. We needed every takeaway were able to create on defense, but I thought, at times, we played with great energy and enthusiasm and had a good understanding of what Utah was trying to do. And some guys came up and did a good job performing.”

Story continues

Ryan Walk

Question: How close was Ryan Walk to not being able to play on Saturday?

Lanning: “I’m not gonna spend a ton of time talking about injuries, obviously. But we have a lot of tough kids. It’s that time of year when you’re banged up, and you’re hurting, and it’s not week one anymore. So we have a lot of guys that are banged up and Ryan’s certainly one of those guys is battled through it and made sure he’s made his way to the field.”

Jack Costello

Question: How unique of a player is Jack Costello for Oregon State?

Lanning: “I was actually thinking back when he was at Arizona Western as a quarterback. I think I was at Memphis at the time. Which was a long, long time ago and recruiting and I remember watching him play QB and thinking he was a real talent. But now you watch him on fourth down lineup and carrying the ball, and the intensity he carries it with and then he can turn around and sling the ball down the field too. He’s a dynamic player. He’s certainly different and a challenge for us to be prepared for.”

OSU Offensive Line

Question: What makes the Beavers’ offensive line so successful?

Lanning: “I mean, extremely well coached. They’re a team that runs wide zone stretch scheme really well. Their quarterback gets into advantageous looks. He’s able to make sure they take the ball the right direction. And these guys get good movement. They find seams and their backs run hard really similar to the backs that we just saw this past week in Utah. They’re north and south guys, but you can tell the o-line is really well coached, that really shows up.”

Back Against the Wall

Question: You said after the game that this team performs well with its back against the wall when others doubt you. Why is that so?

Lanning: “I don’t know. I don’t necessarily have an answer for that other than there’s no quit in any of the guys in our room. And I think other people can doubt but that doesn’t change the way we approach things.”

Steven Jones

Question: What did you make of Steven Jones in his return to action on Saturday?

Lanning: “It was fun to see him get back on the field. He’s been coaching so hard on the sideline these last few games. I knew it was really important for him to get back out there and help his team, and he was able to help us. So I know he had a lot of fun. I know he’s looking at that film saying, ‘Okay, well, what can I do better?’ Which is good. That’s what we want him to do, but it was nice seeing him out there.”

Preparing for Rivalry

Question: Does this week feel any different in the sense of preparing for a rivalry game?

Lanning: “It doesn’t take any extra juice for our guys. I think they appreciate this game and knows what it means. I love rivalries when it comes to rivalries in college football. So this is certainly one of the great ones and I think our guys are excited and ready to go play.”

FG Success

Question: How much easier does it make the decision to kick field goals when you have a kicker like Camden Lewis who is having so much success this season?

Lanning: “Cam has done a great job when his number has been called. He’s been able to answer and that’s something that’s nice to know. We can all rely on him to do his job consistently. He’s done a great job of it.”

Dont'e Thornton

Question: What did you make of Dont’e Thornton’s performance on Saturday?

Lanning: “I think all year he’s positioned himself and gotten better as the years gone on. He’s proven that he’s got elite speed and size, and I think those traits really carry over, especially when we push the ball down the field. He had some really big catches down the field on Saturday night, but he’s a pleasure to work with every day. I enjoy everything that Dont’e brings to our program. He’s an awesome kid, comes in here with a smile, and was actually experiencing a lot of adversity this weekend himself. So for him to go out there and have that performance, I know that meant a lot to him and certainly meant a lot to our team.”

Popo Aumavae

Question: Popo Aumavae didn’t go through senior day celebrations, do you expect to have him back for another year with his waiver?

Lanning: “I know Popo wants to. I know we certainly want to have him back. So we feel very confident that he’s going to be able to do that.”

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire