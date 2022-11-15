Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Ducks prepare for Utah bounceback

The Oregon Ducks had a tough night on Saturday, seeing their College Football Playoff dreams crumble as they fell to the rival Washington Huskies. It was a thrilling game that saw a pair of offenses thrive, while two defenses floundered. In the end, it came down to an injured quarterback, an aggressive play call, and a controversial penalty that left the Ducks with their first conference loss of the season.

That is all behind Oregon now, who will look to bounce back and right the ship this coming weekend against the No. 10 Utah Utes. If the Ducks win, their chances of getting into the Pac-12 Championship will increase greatly. If not, it could be a tough finish to the season for the second year in a row.

On Monday night, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to discuss his final thoughts from the weekend, as well as look ahead to Utah. here are some of the most notable quotes from that press conference.

Opening Statement

Lanning: “Before I start, I just want to take time to extend my condolences and thoughts and prayers to the University of Virginia’s football team, their program, and everyone that’s heard right now. I can’t imagine, as a parent of three, I can’t imagine the loss that they’re feeling as a team. We’ve experienced a loss similar, but not the same circumstance by any means. That program right now, I want them to know and everyone to know that we’re really thinking about them and sending prayers their way.

Building into this next week, obviously, our guys were anxious to get back to work. You know, I think we all had a taste in our mouth that we were ready to get out of our mouth. Ready to go back and attack things. This weekend certainly didn’t go the way we anticipated. Like I said after the game, that really follows solely on me. Super proud of our fans and the commitment they had to that game. I think that’s going to continue to be something really special. We get an opportunity here with senior day for our seniors to get their last home game played here and that experience, our fans have an opportunity to create a big impact in a game like this. So thrilled for that moment for them, excited for our seniors to go out there on the field again and play really well.”

Injury Update

Question: Is there an update on players like Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth, or Ryan Walk?

Lanning: “Yeah, I’m not really going to share any update with anybody. We came away dinged up in that game. I will say I feel a lot more positive today, beginning to hear some news on where things are at right now.”

Bo Nix Return

Question: When did you get the okay for Bo Nix to come back in the game, and why did you not call a timeout to get him onto the field for that 4th and 1?

Lanning: “We just talked right when it happened. Bo said, ‘Coach, I feel good.’ I said, ‘Let me confirm.’ I said, ‘You’re going to go in the next play.’ And why not call a timeout, really, in retrospect, I wish I would have called a timeout based on the look we got, not so much just to get Bo in. But it’s really easy to go back and replay the game in your head. There are probably 10 plays that I would have played a lot different. And it’s not so much about necessarily putting Bo in that situation, they had a really advantageous look for what we gave. And I wish I could have called a timeout more so than anything for that look.”

Biggest Takeaways

Question: What were some of the biggest lessons that you learned during that game?

Lanning: “Oh, man, there’s so many. There are so many things that I wish I could go back and do different. There’s some moments where I felt like I got a little selfish and looking for something that I felt like was there and really at the opportunity time, it wasn’t. And medicine doesn’t always taste good. And that’s one thing we talked to our players about today. There were a lot of coaches drinking medicine yesterday on Sunday in that office and it doesn’t always taste good. But you better be able to accept it and attack it, and there’s a lot of things that I personally, as a coach, myself, that I can go do better. A lot of things that our coaching staff can do better and a lot of things that our players can do better. And I think when you’re in an environment where it’s about growth, we’ve actually experienced something similar before where it didn’t go the way we wanted to go. And our guys attacked it really well. And our coaches attacked it really well. And the only thing I know to do, when something doesn’t go right, is to go to work. And that’s kind of always worked for me.

Saturday night, when the game was over, as much as I felt like going in the back room and not spending any time with anybody, you know what I did? I went and recruited. Then Sunday morning, I got my ass up really early and got every ounce of film graded and then did what? Some more recruiting. And then did some evaluations of our performance and did a quality control report on what we can do better and how we can be better. And then that night, guess what we were doing more of? More recruiting and finding opportunities to make our program better, touching base with our players, looking for ways for us to grow. So again, the result was not what we wanted. You have to give them credit for doing a good job, and you have to look at… it’s called hard facts, man. It’s the hard truths. You got to look at the things that you could have done better as a coach to prepare our team and perform better in that environment. So a lot of opportunities for growth and I’m certainly gonna attack it.”

Emotions

Question: What have the emotions been like for you and the team since the loss and have have you managed those?

Lanning: “I’m a bad loser, man. I don’t ever handle it very well and something I can continue to grow at but that hasn’t changed since third grade PE class. Like I don’t like losing and I don’t like losing if I’m playing checkers against Titan, my nine year old right now. I want to win at everything that I do. And losing is always a lot harder than winning. The benefit of winning doesn’t compare close to the feeling of losing so I’m never going to be great at that. But I know this, we didn’t let Georgia beat us twice. I’m not gonna let Washington beat us twice. We played them once. And I’m not gonna let that happen. My focus is we gotta go play a really dang good Utah team and probably one of the most complete teams that we played this season. And you’re not going to do that by crying over spilled milk.”

Targeting

Question: Why was there not a targeting penalty called on the hit that injured Bo Nix?

Lanning: “That’s a fair question. I’m still waiting on feedback from our conference on some of the plays that we sent in, so I can’t speak to everything on that. We haven’t gotten those results back yet. But you certainly would love consistent interpretation of that. And I think our conference tries to do a good job of that.”

62-yard TD

Question: With the final 62-yard TD, was that more the result of a coverage mistake or simply a great throw?

Lanning: “No, there’s certainly are things that we could have done better. I think there’s places where we can provide more relief. It was a great throw. I think he was on point all night, he had some great throws. But I think there’s also some opportunities for us to look at those coverages and figure out some ways that we can improve it. You know, the biggest thing is they recognized the look that we’re in, and we weren’t able to kill out of that look and change our call and that’s something we certainly need to do better and then we have to play a better technique when we get the opportunity. We’d love to be able to roll a safety over there. We’re trying to get that done, didn’t quite get there, you know, and obviously, you see the results.”

Utah "Rivalry"

Question: This isn’t technically a rivalry game on par with Washington or Oregon State, but what sense have you gotten from players for how much this Utah game means for them after the way last year ended?

Lanning: “I think this game means a ton. And I think our guys are playing for each other and they want to do well for each other. That this team really cares about each other, which is important and I think they all have a taste in their mouth from last season. You know, some of the guys weren’t here and some guys were, but they want to go perform. They want to go perform to their ability.”

Defensive Fix

Question: On defense, what is the fix. and how do you address it? Will you take over defensive play-calling?

Lanning: “I’ve got belief in our coaches, I got belief in our players, and I’ve been a part of situations that were tough. What’s the hard truth? We’re not playing well on defense right now. I don’t think it takes a lot of people to look at that and see it. You know, what’s hard, maybe for some people in this room to see and people outside to see, is there’s some things that were really close at. You look at the first third down, and you’re like, ‘Well, you have a free runner at quarterback, got to be able to finish there.’ You look at an opportunity to maintain leverage properly. What I’ve always learned in situations where you’re not having success is it’s easy to point fingers and try to say, ‘Well, this guy didn’t do his job.’ But I’ve always been a thumb pointer. And there’s parts that I can do better. There’s parts that our coaching staff can do better, and there’s certainly parts that our players can do better. But we’re probably closer than some of you think. That being said, it’s not acceptable. It’s not something that we accept in our program. We want to play better than we’re playing. And the way that I understand how to do that is to go work. And even though the result doesn’t always change, that doesn’t mean you can’t change your approach. And I’m going to continue to look for ways to change the approach as we move forward.”

Utah

Question: What does Utah do well?

Lanning: “They’re very unique. I’ll probably start off defensively, they’re one of the more aggressive teams obviously in our conference. They’ll six-man pressure, five-man pressure over 28% of the time, which is a really high percentage. For a team, they’ll challenge you. They’ll blitz zero on either side of the 50. They play with a relentless effort, they pursue. Obviously smart, they’re well-coached. You see the technique show up consistently. So they’re really good. On offense, it’s a West Coast offense, at times they can really pound the ball. They’re going to hop into some unique personnel groups. They’ll get in 14, 13, 12 personnel and run it down your throat, and then when you become too aggressive, they’ll hit you over top. Their quarterback, I can’t say enough good things about, he’s a relentless competitor. He makes it tick for them. He can get them in great run checks, understands what defensive look he’s looking at. And he’s really able to take advantage of it. He’s a smooth operator and he plays with great toughness. It’s like he’s a linebacker playing quarterback. So they’ve got a really good team. You know, they do a lot of things really well. I think they’re one of the best coached teams in our conference. I think Coach Whittingham has done a really good job there for a long time.”

Kyle Whittingham

Question: What are your opinions of Coach Whittingham and his ability to consistently have his team as a competitive group?

Lanning: “I’ve followed him from a distance for a long time as a coach to just as admiration for the way that he handles his business. When I was at Georgia as the defensive coordinator, we actually crossover with their staff and met with him defensively. We always look for other teams that did some things that we thought were good and figure out ways to link up. So we met with our entire defensive staff. They do a lot of stuff. It’s innovative, it’s different, but I have a lot of respect for what they do. And I have a lot of respect for Kyle and the job that he’s done there.”

Senior Night

Question: How do you guys handle senior night on Saturday when there are so many players who have an extra COVID-year of eligibility to use if they want it?

Lanning: “I think we have 18 guys. I won’t go through the entire listening but 18 guys are gonna participate as seniors. Some of those guys are gonna participate and then come back and play next year. Some guys aren’t participating and maybe not be here next year. There’s a reality of that as well. So if you want to be honored as a senior this year, we want to give you the opportunity to do that. I’m anticipating some of those guys that are going to be honored as seniors are still coming back and we get to honor him again. That’d be kind of cool. Right? I’m going to call that then… super senior? Yeah. So I don’t know if they get something special. But those guys deserve the opportunity to be honored. Some guys that could have been honored and said ‘Coach, I’m coming back, I don’t want to be honored. Some guys said, ‘Hey, Coach, I’m coming back but I’d like to be.’ So that’s in their court and we want to give those guys that opportunity to do that.”

