Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Ducks take care of business in Boulder blowout

This game wasn’t expected to be close, and the final product lived up to expectations.

Down a few of their more important players on both offense and defense, the Oregon Ducks traveled to Boulder, Colorado on Saturday and downed the Buffaloes, 49-10, in a convincing win that showed Oregon has much more to offer than we may have previously imagined.

With offensive schemes that dialed up touchdowns for a lineman, and linebacker, and a quarterback on the receiving end, it’s clear that the Ducks were having fun out there. They now stand with an 8-1 record and a good case to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings that come out on Tuesday.

Ahead, they will host the Washington Huskies for the start of a 3-game stretch that will decide whether or not the Ducks get a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game come December. To say this week is important is an understatement.

After Saturday’s win, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to discuss the victory, and start looking ahead to Washington. Here are some of his most notable quotes from that press conference.

On the Autzen-like atmosphere

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fun environment, I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the

stands today. I think that was really impressive by our fans to

show up. It’s always a benefit to go on the road and feel like at

times you’re playing in a home environment. I thought we

played a more complete game today. We talked about playing

a four-quarter game, not just in the middle, and we started off

pretty fast on offense, had some success really on defense, and

then we’re able to finish the game off closer like we want to be

able to play. This is a game we expected to do well, in dominant

fashion. I think, for the most part, we did that. That being said,

a lot of things you walk away with that we can clean up. We

continue to have some issues with pre-snap penalties at times,

got to do a better job on third down defensively. But our guys

played and they’re hungry to get better. We’re about to hit a

stretch and some really tough games here coming up. So

excited to see us hit the ground running for improvement as

soon as we get back to Eugene.

On the wind factor

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I think that’s the windiest game I’ve ever coached in. I can’t

think of a situation where I’ve been in a game where it’s been

that windy and it’s different. You’re literally talking about, we

feel like we can’t throw the ball right now because of the wind.

What was unique is how the wind continued to change. You

would feel like it’s blowing in one direction one minute and then

the complete opposite direction the next. Certainly, a different

situation than we’re used to, but I thought our guys handled it

well. Thought our kicking game was actually pretty solid

considering we were able to kick a lot of the kickoffs out of the

endzone, regardless what direction we were kicking.

On his Heisman candidate

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bo did what we expect him to do. He has set a standard for

himself now. Now if he doesn’t operate at that standard, then

there’s an expectation and I think he has higher expectations

for himself than anybody else. Really proud of his performance,

really proud. I think Bo would be the first one to tell you that

performance is a credit to an offensive line, that performance is

a credit to a pass from Bucky, and that performance is a credit to his

coaching staff. That’s what makes Bo good but pleased with the

way he handled things today.

On the trickeration

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I think when you’re a team that’s complete and you’re hard to

predict, it’s harder to really prepare for you. Some people will

talk about how you could have saved this save that, for us

they’re not really trick plays when you execute them

consistently in practice. That being said we want to come out

here and score and the standard doesn’t change regardless

who you play.

On Christian Gonzalez playing against his former team

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Every time you talked to Christian going into this week he just

said it’s just a normal game. But let’s be honest this wasn’t a

normal game for Christian. He had an expectation for how he

wanted to perform. I have to go back and watch the film to see

how he did. Obviously had two exceptional plays.

On his offensive coordinator

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny (Dillingham) would be the first to tell you our whole offensive staff

has really been in sync, and our offensive playcalling has been

in sync and we do a good job setting up plays. You guys saw

some plays that got run today. There were also several plays

that got called and then we got checked out of because our

quarterbacks are able to control the game like that. I understand

how you guys might see those different plays, but those are

some of the same plays we’ve called all year and then our

quarterbacks decided it was there wasn’t there, based on the

look we got.

On some busted coverages

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Complete coverage bust on the deep one, we have a guy that’s

not even playing the half field. So that was certainly

disappointing. We have to do a better job on third down. A

couple of the calls that we have are designed to take certain

plays that actually they threw, so it shouldn’t be there. We got

to coach it better. Look for us to perform better in that scenario

and we’ll grow from it.

On Josh Conerly's touchdown

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

That play was a check. So, Bo checked us into that play if we

got a certain look. Credit again to the performance of our

quarterback. It’s built-in and we had another play called if we

got a certain look, we’re able to check that play. We’ll go back

to again, the preparation from our offensive staff and our

players. Josh has been prepared for his moment and just so

happens to be his birthday. So pretty cool.

On Noah Sewell's rushing touchdown

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Never asked once, but he was certainly excited when we put it

in. We watch explosive plays every single week of really every

team in the nation. We pull some and that triple option type

look, we felt like that’d be something we can build off of and he

was a good fit for that.

On his first time facing the Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

I’m excited. Obviously, this is a game that our fans are

passionate about. I certainly understand the expectation for

our team and so do our players. We want to go out there and

execute at a high level. They’re playing really well. They had a

tough win last night in a unique environment. So, we have to go

out there and play well. When we get out there on the field, I

promise our guys will be ready.

On preparing for the Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Preparations really already started. Before we even get into

that next week. We’ve kind of taken our time even throughout

the bye week and said okay, what do we really want this week

to look like as we enter this last stretch of the season? You

don’t make it a different game than it is. But at the same time,

there’s an expectation This is an important game for us and we

want to go win the game. But you do that with work. We’re

going to go work that’s what we’re going to do. Do

you change your routine? Not necessarily. You’ll do some

things potentially differently but you don’t change what got you

here.

