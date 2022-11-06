Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Ducks take care of business in Boulder blowout
This game wasn’t expected to be close, and the final product lived up to expectations.
Down a few of their more important players on both offense and defense, the Oregon Ducks traveled to Boulder, Colorado on Saturday and downed the Buffaloes, 49-10, in a convincing win that showed Oregon has much more to offer than we may have previously imagined.
With offensive schemes that dialed up touchdowns for a lineman, and linebacker, and a quarterback on the receiving end, it’s clear that the Ducks were having fun out there. They now stand with an 8-1 record and a good case to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings that come out on Tuesday.
Ahead, they will host the Washington Huskies for the start of a 3-game stretch that will decide whether or not the Ducks get a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game come December. To say this week is important is an understatement.
After Saturday’s win, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to discuss the victory, and start looking ahead to Washington. Here are some of his most notable quotes from that press conference.
On the Autzen-like atmosphere
Fun environment, I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the
stands today. I think that was really impressive by our fans to
show up. It’s always a benefit to go on the road and feel like at
times you’re playing in a home environment. I thought we
played a more complete game today. We talked about playing
a four-quarter game, not just in the middle, and we started off
pretty fast on offense, had some success really on defense, and
then we’re able to finish the game off closer like we want to be
able to play. This is a game we expected to do well, in dominant
fashion. I think, for the most part, we did that. That being said,
a lot of things you walk away with that we can clean up. We
continue to have some issues with pre-snap penalties at times,
got to do a better job on third down defensively. But our guys
played and they’re hungry to get better. We’re about to hit a
stretch and some really tough games here coming up. So
excited to see us hit the ground running for improvement as
soon as we get back to Eugene.
On the wind factor
I think that’s the windiest game I’ve ever coached in. I can’t
think of a situation where I’ve been in a game where it’s been
that windy and it’s different. You’re literally talking about, we
feel like we can’t throw the ball right now because of the wind.
What was unique is how the wind continued to change. You
would feel like it’s blowing in one direction one minute and then
the complete opposite direction the next. Certainly, a different
situation than we’re used to, but I thought our guys handled it
well. Thought our kicking game was actually pretty solid
considering we were able to kick a lot of the kickoffs out of the
endzone, regardless what direction we were kicking.
On his Heisman candidate
Bo did what we expect him to do. He has set a standard for
himself now. Now if he doesn’t operate at that standard, then
there’s an expectation and I think he has higher expectations
for himself than anybody else. Really proud of his performance,
really proud. I think Bo would be the first one to tell you that
performance is a credit to an offensive line, that performance is
a credit to a pass from Bucky, and that performance is a credit to his
coaching staff. That’s what makes Bo good but pleased with the
way he handled things today.
On the trickeration
I think when you’re a team that’s complete and you’re hard to
predict, it’s harder to really prepare for you. Some people will
talk about how you could have saved this save that, for us
they’re not really trick plays when you execute them
consistently in practice. That being said we want to come out
here and score and the standard doesn’t change regardless
who you play.
On Christian Gonzalez playing against his former team
Every time you talked to Christian going into this week he just
said it’s just a normal game. But let’s be honest this wasn’t a
normal game for Christian. He had an expectation for how he
wanted to perform. I have to go back and watch the film to see
how he did. Obviously had two exceptional plays.
On his offensive coordinator
Kenny (Dillingham) would be the first to tell you our whole offensive staff
has really been in sync, and our offensive playcalling has been
in sync and we do a good job setting up plays. You guys saw
some plays that got run today. There were also several plays
that got called and then we got checked out of because our
quarterbacks are able to control the game like that. I understand
how you guys might see those different plays, but those are
some of the same plays we’ve called all year and then our
quarterbacks decided it was there wasn’t there, based on the
look we got.
On some busted coverages
Complete coverage bust on the deep one, we have a guy that’s
not even playing the half field. So that was certainly
disappointing. We have to do a better job on third down. A
couple of the calls that we have are designed to take certain
plays that actually they threw, so it shouldn’t be there. We got
to coach it better. Look for us to perform better in that scenario
and we’ll grow from it.
On Josh Conerly's touchdown
That play was a check. So, Bo checked us into that play if we
got a certain look. Credit again to the performance of our
quarterback. It’s built-in and we had another play called if we
got a certain look, we’re able to check that play. We’ll go back
to again, the preparation from our offensive staff and our
players. Josh has been prepared for his moment and just so
happens to be his birthday. So pretty cool.
On Noah Sewell's rushing touchdown
Never asked once, but he was certainly excited when we put it
in. We watch explosive plays every single week of really every
team in the nation. We pull some and that triple option type
look, we felt like that’d be something we can build off of and he
was a good fit for that.
On his first time facing the Huskies
I’m excited. Obviously, this is a game that our fans are
passionate about. I certainly understand the expectation for
our team and so do our players. We want to go out there and
execute at a high level. They’re playing really well. They had a
tough win last night in a unique environment. So, we have to go
out there and play well. When we get out there on the field, I
promise our guys will be ready.
On preparing for the Huskies
Preparations really already started. Before we even get into
that next week. We’ve kind of taken our time even throughout
the bye week and said okay, what do we really want this week
to look like as we enter this last stretch of the season? You
don’t make it a different game than it is. But at the same time,
there’s an expectation This is an important game for us and we
want to go win the game. But you do that with work. We’re
going to go work that’s what we’re going to do. Do
you change your routine? Not necessarily. You’ll do some
things potentially differently but you don’t change what got you
here.