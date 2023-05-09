Notable prospects, transfers Colorado football has offered so far in May

Spring football wrapped about two weeks ago and Colorado has been as active as ever on the recruiting front, extending offers to players ranging from high school underclassmen to established Division I transfers.

In recent days, the Buffs’ efforts have resulted in transfer commitments from Arden Walker (Missouri), JJ Hawkins (Missouri), Reggie Young (Liberty) and several others on both sides of the ball. Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff now have 12 scholarship spots available to work with following the additions of Walker and Hawkins, per BuffZone.

Below is a look at some of the most notable prospects/transfers who’ve reported offers from Colorado so far in May:

Connor Gilbreath

  • Butte College OT transfer

  • Notable: Has also received offers from Miami, Portland State and Washington

Austin Simmons

  • Class of 2025 four-star QB

  • Committed to Florida in April

  • Notable: Ranked as the No. 4 QB in his class by 247Sports

Isaia Molofaha Faga

  • Class of 2024 three-star DL

  • Committed to Utah in December

  • Notable: Totaled 17 TFLs the past two seasons at Central High School in Alabama

Amari Ward

  • Jackson State OL transfer

  • Notable: Redshirted for the Tigers in 2022

Rydarrius Morgan

  • Class of 2024 three-star safety

  • Notable: Has also been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Miami

Mal Waldrep

  • Class of 2025 unranked OT

  • Notable: 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle out of Phenix City, Alabama

I'Marion Stewart

  • Class of 2024 four-star athlete

  • Notable: Crytal ball to Michigan

Christopher Burgess Jr.

  • Class of 2025 four-star EDGE

  • Notable: Ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Illinois by 247Sports

Nathaniel Marshall

Samarian Robinson

  • Class of 2024 three-star LB

  • Committed to UCF in January

  • Notable: Owns other offers from Arizona, Louisville and Arkansas

Zach Blackwood

  • Garden City Community College transfer DL

  • Notable: Offered by Jackson State in October of 2022

Elijah Barnes

  • Class of 2025 four-star LB

  • Notable: Texas District 11-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore

LaVar Arrington II

  • Class of 2025 unranked athlete

  • Notable: 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from Covina, California

Emaree Winston

Javon Antonio

  • Northwestern State grad transfer WR

  • Notable: 2022 Southland All-Conference second-team offense

Jourdin Crawford

  • Class of 2025 four-star DL

  • Notable: No. 10 DL in his class, per 247Sports

Amontrae Bradford

  • Class of 2024 three-star EDGE

  • Notable: Set for summer visits at Indiana, Vanderbilt

Further reading

