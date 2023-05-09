Notable prospects, transfers Colorado football has offered so far in May

Spring football wrapped about two weeks ago and Colorado has been as active as ever on the recruiting front, extending offers to players ranging from high school underclassmen to established Division I transfers.

In recent days, the Buffs’ efforts have resulted in transfer commitments from Arden Walker (Missouri), JJ Hawkins (Missouri), Reggie Young (Liberty) and several others on both sides of the ball. Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff now have 12 scholarship spots available to work with following the additions of Walker and Hawkins, per BuffZone.

Below is a look at some of the most notable prospects/transfers who’ve reported offers from Colorado so far in May:

Connor Gilbreath

After a great talk with @ob_buffaloes I am excited to announce I have received a division 1 scholarship to the University of Colorado ! @Coach_Zim24 @Coach_Snelling @Coach_Hays2 pic.twitter.com/gkyhl4YPcF — Connor Gilbreath (@ConnorG89) May 8, 2023

Butte College OT transfer

Notable: Has also received offers from Miami, Portland State and Washington

Austin Simmons

Class of 2025 four-star QB

Committed to Florida in April

Notable: Ranked as the No. 4 QB in his class by 247Sports

Isaia Molofaha Faga

Class of 2024 three-star DL

Committed to Utah in December

Notable: Totaled 17 TFLs the past two seasons at Central High School in Alabama

Amari Ward

Jackson State OL transfer

Notable: Redshirted for the Tigers in 2022

Rydarrius Morgan

Class of 2024 three-star safety

Notable: Has also been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Miami

Mal Waldrep

Class of 2025 unranked OT

Notable: 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle out of Phenix City, Alabama

I'Marion Stewart

Class of 2024 four-star athlete

Notable: Crytal ball to Michigan

Christopher Burgess Jr.

Class of 2025 four-star EDGE

Notable: Ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Illinois by 247Sports

Nathaniel Marshall

Class of 2025 four-star DL

Notable: Also plays tight end at Fenwick High School in Illinois

Samarian Robinson

Class of 2024 three-star LB

Committed to UCF in January

Notable: Owns other offers from Arizona, Louisville and Arkansas

Zach Blackwood

Garden City Community College transfer DL

Notable: Offered by Jackson State in October of 2022

Elijah Barnes

Class of 2025 four-star LB

Notable: Texas District 11-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore

LaVar Arrington II

Class of 2025 unranked athlete

Notable: 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from Covina, California

Emaree Winston

Class of 2025 four-star TE

Notable: Two crystal balls for Ohio State

Javon Antonio

Northwestern State grad transfer WR

Notable: 2022 Southland All-Conference second-team offense

Jourdin Crawford

Class of 2025 four-star DL

Notable: No. 10 DL in his class, per 247Sports

Amontrae Bradford

Class of 2024 three-star EDGE

Notable: Set for summer visits at Indiana, Vanderbilt

