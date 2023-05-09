Notable prospects, transfers Colorado football has offered so far in May
Spring football wrapped about two weeks ago and Colorado has been as active as ever on the recruiting front, extending offers to players ranging from high school underclassmen to established Division I transfers.
In recent days, the Buffs’ efforts have resulted in transfer commitments from Arden Walker (Missouri), JJ Hawkins (Missouri), Reggie Young (Liberty) and several others on both sides of the ball. Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff now have 12 scholarship spots available to work with following the additions of Walker and Hawkins, per BuffZone.
Below is a look at some of the most notable prospects/transfers who’ve reported offers from Colorado so far in May:
Connor Gilbreath
After a great talk with @ob_buffaloes I am excited to announce I have received a division 1 scholarship to the University of Colorado ! @Coach_Zim24 @Coach_Snelling @Coach_Hays2 pic.twitter.com/gkyhl4YPcF
— Connor Gilbreath (@ConnorG89) May 8, 2023
Butte College OT transfer
Notable: Has also received offers from Miami, Portland State and Washington
Austin Simmons
Blessed and Honored to receive an Offer from The University of Colorado! #SkoBuffs 🦬 @CoachFleaBUFFS @DeionSanders @BozemanFootball @Andrew_Ivins @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @Stumpf_Brian pic.twitter.com/J1IBeNTur5
— Austin Simmons (@austnsimmons) May 5, 2023
Class of 2025 four-star QB
Committed to Florida in April
Notable: Ranked as the No. 4 QB in his class by 247Sports
Isaia Molofaha Faga
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Colorado ! 🙏🏽@DeionSanders @CoachKellyBuffs @CoachMitchell95 @Tufacene99Lyles @RecruitDevils @AL7AFootball @ChadSimmons_ @SeanW_Rivals pic.twitter.com/lGzO5oGpbw
— Isaia Molofaha Faga (@FagaIsaia) May 3, 2023
Class of 2024 three-star DL
Committed to Utah in December
Notable: Totaled 17 TFLs the past two seasons at Central High School in Alabama
Amari Ward
Offered 🙏🏽‼️ @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/kHb699Iy2A
— Amari Ward (@AmariWard4) May 3, 2023
Jackson State OL transfer
Notable: Redshirted for the Tigers in 2022
Rydarrius Morgan
BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM COLORADO @CoachKellyBuffs @DeionSanders @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @SeanW_Rivals @SWiltfong247 @CHSREDDEVILS pic.twitter.com/fzNCqbjJWI
— RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) May 3, 2023
Class of 2024 three-star safety
Notable: Has also been offered by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Miami
Mal Waldrep
I am thankful to receive an offer from the University of Colorado! @DeionSanders @ob_buffaloes @CoachKellyBuffs @CUBuffsFootball @JeremyO_Johnson @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @adamcm777 @adamgorney @RecruitDevils pic.twitter.com/R6GWXMALdY
— Mal Waldrep (@WaldrepMal) May 3, 2023
Class of 2025 unranked OT
Notable: 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle out of Phenix City, Alabama
I'Marion Stewart
#AGTG After a great conversation with @TheHC_CoachLew, blessed to receive an offer from the Univeristy of Colorado @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @SinqueTurner @EDGYTIM @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @G1Bound @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @LemmingReport @KAHS_Football @BroncoSociety… pic.twitter.com/QhhfeZqq8X
— I’Marion_Stewart (@IMarion_Stewart) May 3, 2023
Class of 2024 four-star athlete
Notable: Crytal ball to Michigan
Christopher Burgess Jr.
After receiving wonderful news I am Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer from The University Of Colorado!⚫️@TheHC_CoachLew @Coach_Dante @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @LemmingReport @SimeonNation #Gobuffs pic.twitter.com/0pNza7LT6b
— Christopher Burgess Jr (@ChrisBurgessJr) May 3, 2023
Class of 2025 four-star EDGE
Notable: Ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Illinois by 247Sports
Nathaniel Marshall
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado🦬 @TheHC_CoachLew @FenwickCoachB @FenwickFB @HSFBscout @LemmingReport @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/tqtbhRmzsM
— Nathaniel Marshall (@AllNateMarshall) May 3, 2023
Class of 2025 four-star DL
Notable: Also plays tight end at Fenwick High School in Illinois
Samarian Robinson
Extremely Blessed and Honored To Receive An Opportunity From University of Colorado🦬🖤🤎 @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders @MrEliDubble @tysonjimmie @successathletic @ChadSimmons_ @Andrew_Ivins @JeremyO_Johnson @On3sports @RyanWrightRNG @247Sports pic.twitter.com/CVlqifdOag
— Samarian “Shiesty Sam” Robinson (@SamarianRobins3) May 2, 2023
Class of 2024 three-star LB
Committed to UCF in January
Notable: Owns other offers from Arizona, Louisville and Arkansas
Zach Blackwood
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado!! @CoachSunseriCU @coachchaney96 pic.twitter.com/3x75MRqQTW
— Zach (@ZachBlackwood) May 2, 2023
Garden City Community College transfer DL
Notable: Offered by Jackson State in October of 2022
Elijah Barnes
Blessed to receive a offer from @CUBuffsFootball @CoachHartCU @JColemanFB @BHoward_11 @MohrRecruiting @SKYLINEfb @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/2JSzY9Jkgv
— Elijah Bo barnes (@ElijahBobarnes1) May 2, 2023
Class of 2025 four-star LB
Notable: Texas District 11-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore
LaVar Arrington II
After a remarkable conversation with @CoachHartCU I am thrilled to receive my fourth D-1 offer to the University of Colorado Buffalos #IBelieve @COHSFootball @LaVarArrington @CUBuffsFootball@DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/Hhu2T01WyT
— LaVar Arrington II (@ArringtonLavar) May 2, 2023
Class of 2025 unranked athlete
Notable: 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from Covina, California
Emaree Winston
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado #playforprime @TimBrewster @DeionSanders @coachcjcollins @CoachCrosby3 @CHSJacketsFB @JeremyO_Johnson @Mansell247 @NwGaFootball pic.twitter.com/oGtvlMDqHp
— Emaree Winston (@e_wins2025) May 2, 2023
Class of 2025 four-star TE
Notable: Two crystal balls for Ohio State
Javon Antonio
I am blessed to receive an offer from the university of @CUbuffsFootball@DeionSanders @CoachBartolone @EDGEASSASSINS @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @Mansell247 @RivalsPortal @247SportsPortal @RivalsNick @BillyEmbody @CoachReedLive @BHoward_11 @Jeff_XOS pic.twitter.com/pjWJrYl595
— ♈️on 4️⃣javon antonio (@7asavage) May 1, 2023
Northwestern State grad transfer WR
Notable: 2022 Southland All-Conference second-team offense
Jourdin Crawford
BLESSED to have EARNED an offer from @CUBuffsFootball. 🔥🔥🔥 @AHParkerFootba1 @TDARecruiting @AL6AFootball @Jdsmith31Smith @coachswift64 @TrainerfromHell @CoachWarren23 @JaylonCrawford @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/l2suEkUNyY
— Jourdin Crawford (@Jourdin07) May 9, 2023
Class of 2025 four-star DL
Notable: No. 10 DL in his class, per 247Sports
Amontrae Bradford
Blessed to receive my 19th ⭕️ffer & 7th power5 offer from The University of Colorado!! @CUBuffsFootball thanks!! @CoachKellyBuffs & @CoachNickWill @DeionSanders @RustyMansell_ @MohrRecruiting @BHoward_11 @JeremyO_Johnson @TrainingApex @ChadSimmons_ @recruittheboro pic.twitter.com/a95LeDGlub
— Amontrae "AB” Bradford•3⭐️ (@AmontraeB) May 9, 2023
Class of 2024 three-star EDGE
Notable: Set for summer visits at Indiana, Vanderbilt
