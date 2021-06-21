Notable players on roster bubble at each position group as Bengals approach training camp

A remade Cincinnati Bengals roster will feature some major roster battles this summer in training camp.

As always, the Bengals will have to work the roster down from 90 to in the 53 range over the course of camp and a three-game preseason.

Given the team’s rebuilding status, every job — not just roster spot — should theoretically be up for grabs. Here’s a look at the most competitive spots on each part of the depth chart where the most competitive battles should take place.

QB: Brandon Allen

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with quarterback Brandon Allen (8)

There aren’t many options for “veterans” at this position. But if Allen gets outplayed by one of Kyle Shurmur or Eric Dungey in camps and the preseason, we know the team feels confident enough in Burrow to not keep around a “mentor” type just for the sake of it.

RB: Trayveon Williams

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32)

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Williams would appear to have all the upside in the world. But his competition just got much steeper this offseason. Samaje Perine got an extension with Gio Bernard gone and rookie Chris Evans and undrafted Pooka Williams could outperform him.

WR: Mike Thomas

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas

Thomas was a fun little add a few years ago because of the Zac Taylor connection. But he isn’t cracking the top three, Auden Tate still has the big-wideout niche filled and Trent Taylor is looking like a lock on punt returns. The team can only keep so many and even a Stanley Morgan would appear to have more upside.

TE: Mason Schreck

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86)

Cincinnati has had trade calls on Schreck in the past, so keep him in mind as a potential mover. He’s behind the big two on the depth chart, sparring with Mitchell Wilcox and now has to worry about Burrow’s former LSU teammate, Thaddeus Moss.

OT: Fred Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74)

Johnson still has what would appear to be worthwhile upside -- but he could lose the numbers game. Riley Reiff and Jonah Williams are the starters and draft pick D’Ante Smith can play both sides. Isaiah Prince is still there, too. Maybe only the injury to Hakeem Adeniji helps Johnson stick.

IOL: Billy Price

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) and center Billy Price (53)

Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills

The Bengals are going to have to make some tough calls in the trenches and Price isn’t guaranteed to flash enough to stick around just because Frank Pollack is back. Rookie Trey Hill has some huge potential at center and another rookie, Jackson Carman, has things locked down at left guard. That leaves right guard, where veterans Quinton Spain and Xavier Su’a-filo will spar for starting honors. Price, meanwhile, is fighting with the likes of Michael Jordan.

DL: Renell Wren

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell wren

Another guy who appeared to have massive upside was Wren. But he returns from injury to a beefed-up roster that includes Larry Ogunjobi and a returning Mike Daniels, not to mention edges capable of kicking inside like Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample.

LB: Jordan Evans

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans (50)

Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4

Cincinnati didn’t make a ton of waves at linebacker this offseason. Joe Bachie’s arrival though, could spell trouble for someone like Evans, who doesn’t project to crack the base formations much but could excel on special teams.

CB: Darius Phillips

Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams (81) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals' Darius Phillips (23)

Yes, fans won’t like this one much. But Phillips hasn’t reached his big potential yet because of availability. He’s now competing for snaps with Trae Waynes, Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, Ricardo Allen, Tony Brown, Winston Rose and even undrafted Antonio Phillips. He’s also seeing Trent Taylor make major headway as a returner, which could cause him a big problem.

S: Trayvon Henderson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41)

Not much moving here at safety. Brandon Wilson will stick because of his elite skill as a returner, so the fourth spot is a battle of end-of-roster types. Maybe the team decides to just keep three.

Specialists: Austin Seibert

Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert (4)

The Bengals have started another kicker battle by drafting Evan McPherson, who should end up winning. For now, rookie punter Drue Chrisman doesn’t figure to take down Kevin Huber.

