Notable players missing from Bears training camp Tuesday

The Bears were without a few notable players when they began Tuesday’s training camp practice. New starting right guard Nate Davis, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and starting fullback Khari Blasingame were all absent as the team went through the individual drill portion of practice.

The Bears signed Davis in free agency to take over as the starting right guard as part of their efforts to bolster pass protection for Justin Fields. Coaches have taken Davis out at points throughout practice to give others first-team reps at right guard, like Lucas Patrick and Ja’Tyre Carter. It’s unclear why the Bears took Davis out for some of those reps. Most other players on the starting offensive line have not been subbed out.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick this year and the Bears have raved about his work ethic and physicality. Johnson was primed to show off that physicality for the first time on Tuesday, since that was the team’s first padded practice, but now he’ll have to wait.

Blasingame was seen on the sideline with trainers on Tuesday, but it’s not clear if he’s hurt or not. It’s possible both Blasingame and Davis are receiving veteran days, but it seems unlikely that the team would give a player an off day for the first padded practice. Edide Jackson received a veteran off day last week.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.