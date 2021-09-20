Notable performances from former Ohio State football players in Week 2 of the NFL

The Ohio State football team had another less-than-impressive showing this week, barely beating a winless Tulsa Golden Hurricane squad, 41-20. Now that score doesn’t look too shabby, but if you watched, you saw the horrid showing on the field. Nonetheless, thankfully, we have a slew of former Ohio State players to watch in the NFL, so let’s move on to that.

There are plenty of former Buckeyes who are playing on Sundays and Mondays and sometimes Thursdays, but we wanted to highlight a few who got into action during Week 2 to make us Ohio State fans proud (sometimes).

Let’s run down some of Week 2’s most notable performers.