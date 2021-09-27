Notable performances from former Ohio State football players in Week 3 of the NFL: Offense

Week 4 for the Ohio State football team is in the books with OSU demolishing an Akron squad that was outmanned, and that means we get to turn our attention to what some of the former Buckeyes have done in the NFL instead this week.

After all, Ohio State churns out NFL widgets in the football factory better than almost every program out there not named Alabama. So, flip on your television set or streaming device each Sunday and there’s a good chance that whatever game you’re watching has some Buckeyes to root on.

These lists were getting so large that we are now providing two with the first being on offense and the second being on the defensive studs. It is always fun watching Ohio State alum succeed!

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow was downright great this week as the Cincinnati Bengals destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10. Burrow had three touchdown passes and threw for 172 yards. https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1442192907662938113

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) slides as he is hit by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and cornerback Denzel Ward (21) along with defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The highly anticipated debut of Justin Fields was less than spectacular as the Cleveland Browns sacked Fields nine times in their 26-6 victory. Fields only passed for 68 yards. Hopefully, this is not a sign of things to come. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1442199918928609285

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Arizona Cardinals 31-19 and Carlos Hyde was the second leading rushing on the team with eight carries for 44 yards. https://twitter.com/SmolaDS/status/1442288475143815169

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team got beat down by the Buffalo Bills to the tune of 43-21, and though McLaurin was held out of the end-zone, he snagged four receptions for 62 yards. https://twitter.com/ScottBarrettDFB/status/1442237774879346688

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) runs after a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Parris Campbell is still working his way back from injury and only snagged two receptions for nine yards during the 25-16 Indianapolis Colts loss to the Tennessee Titans. https://twitter.com/TheColtsWire/status/1442205064819527681

