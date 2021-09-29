Notable performances from former Ohio State football players in Week 3 of the NFL: Defense

Week 4 for the Ohio State football team is in the books with OSU demolishing an Akron squad that was outmanned, and that means we get to turn our attention to what some of the former Buckeyes have done in the NFL instead this week.

After all, Ohio State churns out NFL widgets in the football factory better than almost every program out there not named Alabama. So, flip on your television set or streaming device each Sunday and there’s a good chance that whatever game you’re watching has some Buckeyes to root on.

These lists were getting so large that we are now providing two with the first being on offense and the second being on the defensive studs. It is always fun watching Ohio State alums succeed!

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass against New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore looked completely healthy and back to his elite form when he led the New Orleans Saints in tackles with eight. He even notched an interception during the Saints 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

Per PFF, #Saints corner Marshon Lattimore was targeted 9 times, allowed only: 4 catches

42 yards (long of 14)

1 INT/1 PBU/0 TDs

19.0 passer rating All while totaling 10 tackles and 3 defensive stops — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 27, 2021

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 31-28, Jerome Baker was second on the team in tackles for the day with five.

Jerome Baker played all 83 defensive snaps yesterday. The conditioning, on top of alllllll the things asked of him in this defense, continues to impress. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 27, 2021

Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tries to wrap up Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We go back to New Orleans to look at another former Buckeye legend in Malcolm Jenkins, who also got an interception along with his five tackles.

Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Bengals held on to a halftime lead for a 24-10 win in Pittsburgh. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Eli Apple is trying to resurrect his career in Cincinnati and was a big reason for their big 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Apple racked up four tackles.

Ben tries to throw the ball more than 10 yards downfield and gets his receiver lit up. Eli Apple separates Claypool from football. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) September 26, 2021

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Much like Apple above, Sam Hubbard was a stud against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He notched four tackles, including a sack.

Sam Hubbard doing his best TJ Watt impression. Bengals bring 6, Najee overmatched in pass protection against Hubbard, allows the QBH that causes the first INT. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/zgzMDmTgXm — Cameron Blackburn (@CamBlurn) September 27, 2021

Johnathan Hankins, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnathan Hankins recorded two tackles during the Las Vegas Raiders 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Top graded #Raiders by Pro Football Focus:

Derek Carr 84.3

Henry Ruggs III 81.2

Carl Nassib 80.5

Solomon Thomas 77.7

Hunter Renfrow 77.2

Bryan Edwards 73.1

Johnathan Hankins 77.0

Tre'von Moehrig 75.9

Trayvon Mullen 75.6

Maxx Crosby 75.6

Nate Hobbs 73.5

Bryan Edwards 73.1 — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) September 27, 2021

