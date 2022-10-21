Notable NFL trade deadline moves from last 10 years
The NFL trade deadline is always one of the most anticipated times of the season, yet usually it is quite anti-climactic.
Most of the time, the things we want or think will happen do not, but in the past couple of years, things actually have been quite interesting, including Jimmy Garoppolo's trade to the 49ers in 2017 and Von Miller’s leap to the Rams last season.
Other blockbuster deals take place well ahead of the actual deadline day. The San Francisco 49ers shook up the NFL landscape by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks late Thursday night, over a week before the deadline.
What will the 2022 trade deadline look like? Will we see any notable players change teams? Only time will tell.
For now, let’s take a look back at some of the most noteworthy deadline day moves from recent years:
What are some notable NFL trade deadline moves?
Here’s a look back at some recent NFL players who switched jerseys midseason and the price that was paid to acquire them at the trade deadline:
Vernon Davis, TE
Traded Nov. 2, 2015
From: San Francisco 49ers
Price: 2016 sixth-round pick and seventh-round pick
Marcell Dareus, DT
Traded Oct. 28, 2017
From: Buffalo Bills
Price: Conditional 2018 sixth-round pick
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB
Traded Oct. 31, 2017
To: San Francisco 49ers
Price: 2018 second-round pick
Amari Cooper, WR
Traded Oct. 22, 2018
From: Oakland Raiders
To: Dallas Cowboys
Price: 2019 first-round pick
Eli Apple, CB
Traded Oct. 23, 2018
From: New York Giants
Price: 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick
Dante Fowler, LB
Traded Oct. 30, 2018
From: Jacksonville Jaguars
To: Los Angeles Rams
Price: Conditional 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick
Jalen Ramsey, CB
Traded Oct. 16, 2019
From: Jacksonville Jaguars
To: Los Angeles Rams
Price: 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick
Zach Ertz, TE
Traded Oct. 15, 2021
Price: 2022 fifth-round pick
Von Miller
Traded Nov. 1, 2021
From: Denver Broncos
To: Los Angeles Rams
Price: 2022 second-round and third-round picks
Christian McCaffrey
Traded Oct. 20, 2022
From: Carolina Panthers
To: San Francisco 49ers
Price: 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick