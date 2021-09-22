Notable DL, EDGE candidates for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Notable defensive linemen, EDGE candidates for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Notable defensive linemen, EDGE candidates for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes against the Packers on Monday night. Matt LaFleur talked about the coverage on both.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly thinks rookie QB Davis Mills was uncomfortable on the first drive only against the Cleveland Browns.
Try your hand at predictions with these 12 proposition bets for Sunday's Broncos-Jets game.
Here’s how the Panthers’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson landed them an unanswered prayer in Sam Darnold.
You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco
Seven teams have yet to record a victory through two games, and they face slim odds of making the playoffs. But not all hope is lost.
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.
Mike Tomlin said the Steelers need to be "ready to be adjustable" in Week 3.
This kid has some serious potential.
Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to tell her countrymen "to leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing the US" should their taunts this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.
On Ryder Cup week, get to know these PGA Tour players' wives, girlfriends and families.
Brewer was replaced in the second half by Cameron Rising and departs Utah after playing less than three games with the Utes.
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
There are only seven undefeated teams left, and the trust level isn't the same for them all.
In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]
Despite the 2021 season just getting underway, Alabama's entire schedule for the 2022 season dropped on Tuesday.
Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab look at how poorly favorites have fared so far in 2021 and take a stab at all the betting lines from Week 3.