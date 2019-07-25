Notable Beavers given preseason conference recognitions

Four Oregon State football players have been given PAC-12 recognition prior to the 2019 season. Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, running back Jermar Jefferson, offensive lineman Gus Lavaka, and punter Daniel Rodriguez were all given nods by media.

Hodgins is a junior receiver who finished sixth in receiving yards throughout the conference and was named to the preseason second team. En route to a PAC-12 honorable mention last season, Hodgins caught 59 passes for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He is also receiving recognition on the national level, nominated to Biletnikoff Award watch list, the award for the best receiver in the FBS.

Jefferson is a sophomore running back who transformed the Beaver backfield last year, which led to his preseason second team nomination. He was recently named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which rewards the best running back in college football. Jefferson set the school record last year for most rushing yards as a freshman, gaining 1380 yards on 239 carries, which averages out to 5.8 yards per rush and was named to the Freshman All-American team in 2018.

A senior offensive lineman, Lavaka has started 31 games at left guard during his time in Corvallis. He was a Freshman All-American in 2016, and has been named to both the PAC-12 preseason second team as well as Outland Trophy watchlist.

Despite punting for the first collegiately just last year, Rodriguez was extremely productive for the Beavers. The senior averaged 41.9 yards per punt in 2018, which ranks 10th all time at Oregon State, including 13 punts inside the opposition's 20 yard line.

These players will have their first opportunity to showcase their talent (along with the rest of the Oregon State football team) when the Beavers open up the 2019 season in Corvallis, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys ride into town on Friday, August 30.

