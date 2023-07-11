Notable Bears players who are 25 & under heading into 2023 season

The Chicago Bears are coming off a three-win season, but there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the future of the team following the new additions and expected development of quarterback Justin Fields.

When you look at the Bears’ current roster, you’ll find a plethora of talent 25 years and under on offense and defense, which should make Bears fans very excited about the future of this franchise moving forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the notable young talent the Bears have in place, aged 25 years and under.

LB Tremaine Edmunds (25)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears signed Edwards to a four-year deal this offseason, where he’ll serve as the MIKE linebacker on defense. Edwards has already played five seasons, and he’s still just 25 years old.

WR Darnell Mooney (25)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Mooney has been one of Chicago’s late-round gems in recent years. Mooney is coming off a fractured ankle, but he’s expected to contribute in a big way in the WR2 role in what’s a contract year.

WR Chase Claypool (25)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago traded for Claypool last November, and he’s expected to be an impactful contributor on offense. Like Mooney, Claypool is in the midst of a contract year, where he’ll have to prove he’s worthy of a second contract.

LG Teven Jenkins (25)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins proved to be the team’s best offensive lineman last season, and he’s making a position switch (from right guard to to left guard) for the second straight year. But the question is whether he can stay healthy for an entire season.

RB Khalil Herbert (25)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Herbert was the NFL’s most productive running back last season, averaging a league-high 5.7 yards per carry in a limited role. Now, he’s expected to be the lead back in a crowded running back room.

DE Dominique Robinson (25)

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Robinson showed plenty of promise in his rookie season, and he’s already turned heads this offseason. Robinson is expected to contribute as a rotational piece off the edge, where he has a chance to push for more reps.

QB Justin Fields (24)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is entering a pivotal third season where he’s expected to take the next step in the passing game. He already proved he’s the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback. Now, armed with a No. 1 wideout in DJ Moore and improvements across the board, all eyes are on him to take the next step.

TE Cole Kmet (24)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet is coming off a career year where he led the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in the league’s worst passing offense. Now, he’s entering a contract year ,where he’s expected to serve again as a dependable asset in the passing game.

CB Jaylon Johnson (24)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has been the Bears’ CB1 for the last few years, where he’s shown he can go toe-to-toe with the league’s best receivers. Johnson is in a contract year, where he’s made it clear he’d like to stay in Chicago.

S Jaquan Brisker (24)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Brisker was the team’s best rookie last season, where he showed he can be a cornerstone piece of this Chicago defense moving forward. Brisker is a contender for breakout player in his second season in a revamped secondary.

LT Braxton Jones (24)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jones was a steal for the Bears last year, where he started every snap at left tackle for the Bears as a rookie. He did enough to garner a further look at the position in 2023, where there should be noticeable improvement in Year 2.

CB Kyler Gordon (23)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon had an up-and-down rookie season, but he had a strong close to the year. After playing both outside and nickel cornerback as a rookie, Gordon will focus exclusively in the slot during his second season.

CB Tyrique Stevenson (23)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears traded up to land Stevenson in the second round of the NFL draft, and he’s expected to contribute immediately as a rookie. With Gordon focusing in the slot, Stevenson should start on the outside opposite Johnson.

CB Terell Smith (23)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Smith could wind up being a late-round gem for Chicago. While Smith won’t start as a rookie, his elite physical traits and upside made him a solid gamble in the fifth round.

DT Zacch Pickens (23)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears drafted Pickens in the third round with the hope he can develop into a long-term starter along the interior defensive line. He won’t start right away as a rookie, but he’ll be a key rotational piece who could push for more reps as the season progresses.

RB Roschon Johnson (22)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Johnson was a steal for the Bears in the fourth round, and many believe he’ll be a key contributor as a rookie. While Herbert is expected to start, Johnson can push him and D’Onta Foreman for reps, especially with his pass blocking and pass catching ability.

LB Jack Sanborn (22)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sanborn proved to be an impact contributor as an undrafted rookie, where he worked his way into the starting lineup before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. With the additions of Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, Sanborn is expected to start at the SAM spot.

OT Darnell Wright (21)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wright was the Bears’ top draft pick, and he’s an immediate plug-and-play starter at right tackle for their revamped offensive line. Wright thrived in pass protection in college, and he’ll be tasked with keeping Fields upright this season.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (21)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dexter was the Bears’ top defensive selection in the draft, and he’s been impressive this offseason. Dexter, who’s seen time at both three-technique and nose, isn’t expected to start immediately as a rookie. But he’ll no doubt push Andrew Billings and even Justin Jones for playing time.

WR Tyler Scott (21)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears found another potential gem in the fourth round in Scott, who gives Fields another playmaker on offense. Scott is an Olympic-type speedster who should help stretch the field.

LB Noah Sewell (21)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago continued to bulk up the linebacker group with the selection of Sewell in the fifth round. He saw time with the first-team defense this offseason with Sanborn sidelined. We’ll see if Sewell can push Sanborn for the starting SAM job.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire