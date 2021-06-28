Here are some notable Bears players who are 25 & under
NFL analysts around the league have released their All-Under-25 team, where Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was prominently featured. But Chicago’s young talent doesn’t stop with Smith, who is coming off a breakout season.
When you look at the Bears’ current roster, you’ll find a plethora of talent 25 years and under on offense and defense, which should make Bears fans very excited about the future of this franchise moving forward.
With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the notable young talent the Bears have in place, aged 25 years and under.
QB Justin Fields (22)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
LB Roquan Smith (24)
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
RB David Montgomery (24)
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
WR Darnell Mooney (23)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
TE Cole Kmet (22)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
CB Jaylon Johnson (22)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
DL Bilal Nichols (24)
AP Photo/David Berding
RB Tarik Cohen (25)
AP Photo/Jose Juarez
OL James Daniels (23)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
OL Teven Jenkins (23)
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
CB Kindle Vildor (23)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
OL Sam Mustipher (24)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh