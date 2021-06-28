Here are some notable Bears players who are 25 & under

NFL analysts around the league have released their All-Under-25 team, where Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was prominently featured. But Chicago’s young talent doesn’t stop with Smith, who is coming off a breakout season.

When you look at the Bears’ current roster, you’ll find a plethora of talent 25 years and under on offense and defense, which should make Bears fans very excited about the future of this franchise moving forward.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the notable young talent the Bears have in place, aged 25 years and under.

QB Justin Fields (22)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

LB Roquan Smith (24)

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

RB David Montgomery (24)

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

WR Darnell Mooney (23)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cole Kmet (22)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

CB Jaylon Johnson (22)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

DL Bilal Nichols (24)

AP Photo/David Berding

RB Tarik Cohen (25)

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

OL James Daniels (23)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

OL Teven Jenkins (23)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kindle Vildor (23)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

OL Sam Mustipher (24)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh