Notable 2023 Heisman Trophy odds

The 2023 college football season is a long way away, but it is never too early to start speculating about some of the more exciting players to look forward to.

BetOnline has released early 2023 Heisman Trophy odds, with North Carolina’s Drake Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams as favorites.

Maye returns to North Carolina after a breakout redshirt freshman season. He possesses a massive arm with NFL scout already drooling over him.

Williams is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back Heismans since Archie Griffin in 1975. Another big season leading the Trojans’ offense could have Williams holding the trophy yet again come Dec.

Following the two front runners on the list are a few quarterbacks who opted to put the NFL on hold and return for their senior year. Jordan Travis (Florida State), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr (Washington) are back with tons of experience.

The quarterback position tends to dominate the award and that does not seem to be changing this year. Michigan running back Blake Corum is the first non-quarterback on this list. He sits outside the top 10 in best odds at 33/1.

Here is a look at some of the notable Heisman Trophy favorites, dark horses, non-quarterbacks and long shots according to BetOnline’s odds.

Favorites

Drake Maye (UNC) 5/1

Caleb Williams (USC) 6/1

Jordan Travis (FSU) 10/1

Bo Nix (Oregon) 12/1

Michael Penix jr (Washington) 12/1

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) 12/1

Dark horses

Joe Milton (Tennessee) 20/1

Quinn Ewers (Texas) 25/1

Cade Klubnik (Clemson) 25/1

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) 40/1

Non-quarterbacks

RB Blake Corum (Michigan) 33/1

QB Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State) 50/1

RB Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) 50/1

RB Will Shipley (Clemson) 66/1

Long shots

Connor Weigman (Texas A&M) 80/1

Cam Rising (Utah) 80/1

Arch Manning (Texas) 75/1

Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) 80/1

