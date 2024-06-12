Do not write off 'gladiatorial' Peaty - Furniss

Adam Peaty is a "gladiator" with the mental fortitude capable of matching Michael Phelps as one of the pool's greatest Olympians, says Team GB swimming head coach Bill Furniss.

Peaty defended his 100m breaststroke title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and, in Paris this summer, will be looking to match American Phelps as the only male swimmer to win gold in the same event in three Games.

The 29-year-old from Uttoxeter, who reset the 100m breaststroke world record five times between 2015 and 2019, earned himself a shot at the rare 'three-peat' after impressively winning the British title in the fastest time of the year in April.

Peaty's win to secure an Olympic spot came after years of injury setbacks and struggles with depression and alcohol problems.

"The main thing with Adam is his mental strength," Furniss told BBC East Midlands Today.

"He has had a few problems, he has been open about that, but he is so driven.

"It's about excellence, it's about being the best in the world and it's the mental strength to do that every day. That does put you under pressure - but that is why he is up there, that's what got him there and why you won't write him off."

Nottinghamshire-based Furniss, who has been working in elite swimming for the past 40 years and took charge of the Team GB squad after London 2012, said Peaty's feats in the pool over the past decade have been "amazing" and "unbelievable".

He has an Olympic 4x100m mixed medley gold medal to go with his two in the 100m breaststroke, an event that he has claimed nine world, European and Commonwealth Games titles in since 2014.

He was the first and remains the only man to swim 100m breaststroke in under 57 seconds.

"He has taken the event, in world terms, to another level. His world record, no-one ever thought people could swim that fast," Furniss said.

"There is a lot of pressure on him and he has had a tough time, he will be the first to admit that. But he has done a great job to get back and he's certainly not a quitter - he is a fighter."

During his mental health struggles in recent years, Peaty said "a gold medal is the coldest thing you wear" and that the multitude of accolades he has amassed - which includes eight World Championship gold medals, 17 European titles and four golds at the Commonwealth Games - were no way to solve his problems.

But gold in Paris, said Furniss, would go beyond having just another precious metal draped around his neck.

"Adam Peaty wouldn't be swimming if he didn't think he could win another gold medal," Furniss said.

"He is the ultimate competitor and will give it the best shot he has got. When he comes to do a job, he is absolutely driven.

"I will be honest, if you were racing him you wouldn't want to be next to him. He won't give you anything, he is gladiatorial. He gives no quarter and expects no quarter."