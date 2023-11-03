Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to react to the WNBA's pause on expanding to Portland and why they are not worried that this hiccup will stunt the growth of the sport.
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to react to the WNBA's pause on expanding to Portland and why they are not worried that this hiccup will stunt the growth of the sport.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
Stephen Curry had a winning bucket. Then he didn't. Then he did again.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
A third longtime Barcelona teammate is joining Lionel Messi in Miami.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
The past four seasons have averaged eight trades that included three or more teams. That’s nearly double the amount over the previous decade. Why is that?
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
This weekend features NWSL and MLS playoff action, NASCAR's championship race, the NBA's in-season tournament, the NFL in Germany, and so much more.
Unsure which games on the Week 9 slate will pack the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon has your guide.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Rasul Douglas clearly didn't expect to be traded.
Embiid doesn't agree that Harden was on a 'leash' in Philadelphia.
The WNBA's plans to expand to Portland are tabled for the foreseeable future.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
There's no word yet if Gano will return at some point later in the season.