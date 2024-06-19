'They do not want to just beat you, they want to destroy you'

[Getty Images]

Bundesliga 2 expert Matthew Karagich spoke to BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast about the football philosophy of new Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, who led St Pauli to the German second-tier title last season.

Karagich said: "He's got the Bayern Munich DNA. He was a Bayern youth player in his playing career, so he wants to dominate the ball. They [St Pauli] average mid-50% in possession.

"He likes players that are flexible in their positioning. An example is Eric Smith, who is regarded as a solid central midfielder. When Hurzeler took over, they switched to a back three and Smith was dictating the play from a back three. He was allowed to push the ball forward and start the build-up chain.

"They like to use a lot of width and pace. He wants his teams to be quick and use their pace to get behind the defence. They want to dominate and be in control. They have the 'foot on the throat' mantra. They don't want to just beat you, they want to destroy you.

"I think that's resemblant of the way he acts on the touchline, he's very passionate. It's almost like a ballet with him and the fourth official, he cares immensely about what's happening in the game. He wants his teams to be what he is; passionate, caring, dominant and forceful.

"He's very consistent on who he picks and if you win his trust you'll play. He doesn't make a lot of personal adjustments throughout the season. When he trusted something, he just kept with it and it worked immensely last season."

Listen to the full episode here