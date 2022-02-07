Not a vote in sight for Florida in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Tyler Nettuno
Florida has won three-straight games in an attempt to salvage the season, but all three of those didn’t come easy. The Gators had to come back in the second half to win each of them, and it’s understandable that there isn’t a lot of confidence in this team right now after it needed overtime to dispatch a Quadrant 3 opponent in Ole Miss.

Once again, UF didn’t receive any votes in this week’s update to the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, and barring several big upsets, the Gators aren’t likely to find themselves among the top 25 any time soon.

The rest of the SEC is doing better, but there was one notable drop this week: Auburn, who is 22-1 and previously was tied with Gonzaga for the top spot, is now down to No. 2. Kentucky, however, is on the rise to No. 4 as it rides out a hot streak.

There’s a decent gap between the Wildcats and the next-best SEC team in Tennessee, who ranks No. 18. LSU, meanwhile, dropped out of the rankings entirely after losing its last three. The Tigers are now receiving just four votes, while Alabama, who went 1-2 in a brutal three-game stretch against Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky, receives 28 votes.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

19-2

786 (18)

2

Auburn

22-1

784 (16)

-1

3

Purdue

20-3

698

4

Kentucky

19-4

682

+3

5

Arizona

19-2

666

6

Duke

19-3

649

7

Houston

20-2

605

+2

8

Kansas

19-3

602

+2

9

Texas Tech

18-5

481

+5

10

Baylor

19-4

478

-2

11

Providence

20-2

477

+4

12

UCLA

16-4

424

-8

13

Illinois

17-5

411

+5

14

Wisconsin

18-4

389

-3

15

Villanova

17-6

368

-3

16

Ohio State

14-5

308

17

Michigan State

17-5

280

-4

18

Tennessee

16-6

231

+2

19

Marquette

16-7

193

+5

20

Texas

17-6

157

+1

21

USC

19-4

148

-2

22

Saint Mary’s

19-4

89

+6

23

Connecticut

15-6

85

-6

24

Murray State

22-2

68

+9

25

Wake Forest

19-5

51

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

