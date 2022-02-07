Not a vote in sight for Florida in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Florida has won three-straight games in an attempt to salvage the season, but all three of those didn’t come easy. The Gators had to come back in the second half to win each of them, and it’s understandable that there isn’t a lot of confidence in this team right now after it needed overtime to dispatch a Quadrant 3 opponent in Ole Miss.

Once again, UF didn’t receive any votes in this week’s update to the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, and barring several big upsets, the Gators aren’t likely to find themselves among the top 25 any time soon.

The rest of the SEC is doing better, but there was one notable drop this week: Auburn, who is 22-1 and previously was tied with Gonzaga for the top spot, is now down to No. 2. Kentucky, however, is on the rise to No. 4 as it rides out a hot streak.

There’s a decent gap between the Wildcats and the next-best SEC team in Tennessee, who ranks No. 18. LSU, meanwhile, dropped out of the rankings entirely after losing its last three. The Tigers are now receiving just four votes, while Alabama, who went 1-2 in a brutal three-game stretch against Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky, receives 28 votes.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 19-2 786 (18) – 2 Auburn 22-1 784 (16) -1 3 Purdue 20-3 698 – 4 Kentucky 19-4 682 +3 5 Arizona 19-2 666 – 6 Duke 19-3 649 – 7 Houston 20-2 605 +2 8 Kansas 19-3 602 +2 9 Texas Tech 18-5 481 +5 10 Baylor 19-4 478 -2 11 Providence 20-2 477 +4 12 UCLA 16-4 424 -8 13 Illinois 17-5 411 +5 14 Wisconsin 18-4 389 -3 15 Villanova 17-6 368 -3 16 Ohio State 14-5 308 – 17 Michigan State 17-5 280 -4 18 Tennessee 16-6 231 +2 19 Marquette 16-7 193 +5 20 Texas 17-6 157 +1 21 USC 19-4 148 -2 22 Saint Mary’s 19-4 89 +6 23 Connecticut 15-6 85 -6 24 Murray State 22-2 68 +9 25 Wake Forest 19-5 51 +9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

