Do Not Upload - Bonfire ‘Bloodbath’ As Four People Stabbed After Firework Show

Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Levis will naturally have his ups and downs as a rookie, but Tennessee needs to find out if he's a QB they can build around going forward.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Can an NFL player win a major award while barely playing?
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
What a weekend slate of games we have in Week 9. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Dalton Del Don. Harmon and Del Don tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 9.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
The Chargers had an easy night in a win against the Bears.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
The Eagles messed up their signature play, but a late offensive surge allowed them to beat the Commanders.
Charles Leclerc won his second straight pole as Verstappen aims for his 16th win of the year.
Philadelphia fell victim to Dame Time in a close loss to the Bucks, but the team showed resilience and toughness as the Harden saga continues.
The Rangers hit four home runs, including two from Adolis García, as they powered past the Astros and on to the World Series.
It’s only Game 1 of 82, and while so much was riding on Wembanyama’s debut, there are still so many steps to take, places to go.