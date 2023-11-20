‘They’re not in until they’re in’: Billy Bowman on his game changing play

There was 5:55 left in the 3rd Quarter. The BYU Cougars had just gashed the Oklahoma Sooners with runs of 25, 11 and 22 yards to set up a 1st and Goal from the 2-yard line.

The game was tied, and it felt like a score here for the Cougars could seal the game in their favor, leaving Oklahoma to suffer their third loss of the season. The Cougar offense rushed to the line, Jake Retzlaff took the snap and threw it quickly out to his left, where his wide receiver ran a short hitch route.

Out of nowhere, Billy Bowman jumped the route, picked it off, and took it 100 yards the other way for the Sooners touchdown. The Sooners would gain all of the momentum, which would ultimately lead to a seven-point win.

Bowman spoke about that play after the game. “We got down there with our backs against the wall, and they’re not in until they’re in,” Bowman said. “I was supposed to blitz, and I saw a man for BYU wide open, so I said forget it, I’m not going to blitz. I went to cover him, got my eyes back, and the ball was right there.”

Bowman is quietly putting together a great second half to the season for the Sooners. He could be someone who gains some post-season honors in the conference. That play changed the game for the Sooners and ultimately kept their Big 12 championship hopes alive.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire