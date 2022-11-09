It’s not too late for Penn State to target this Class of 2023 recruit

The senior seasons are wrapping up for some key Penn State players. We highlighted a few throughout the season, including tight end Joey Schlaffer and offensive tackle J’ven Williams.

Now, it’s time to dive deeper in every week at some key high school recruits that Penn State football should or are currently targeting.

In 2022, Penn State put heavy emphasis on protecting the quarterback. One notable position the Nittany Lions could likely target in this recruiting cycle is running back. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen look to be a promising running back duo for the future of Penn State’s backfield.

As we near the home stretch of the regular season, it does seem kind of likely that the Nittany Lions could have a similar record from what they finished with last season.

What does the future look like for Penn State football? Well, we have gotten to know plenty of the 2023 recruits who are coming in next year. However, what about the ones Penn State is currently looking at? Let’s take a look.

Cameron Wallace - 2023 3-star RB

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The first player to keep an eye on is 2023 3-star running back to Cameron Wallace. He doesn’t have a ton of Power Five offers, But Wallace is scheduled to visit Penn State for one of his five official visits. Penn State plays Maryland this weekend at home. Wallace will be in attendance. He currently does have an offer from Penn State.

The running back position is an area for Penn State does not have a whole lot of depth. They will have London Montgomery coming in next year. Wallace would be another nice addition for them as well.

Quinton Martin - 2024 4-star ATH

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

For this next one, let’s jump ahead a bit to 2024 for four-star athlete Quinton Martin. It is early, but Martin has plenty of offers already from around the country from some notable schools, including Penn State. James Franklin loves recruiting players that are both versatile and can flourish at just about anywhere you put them. Martin is a running back, but he also has played both safety and linebacker. His name is an intriguing one to watch as we get deeper into his recruiting process.

Corey Smith - 2024 4-star RB

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We’re going to stay in 2024 for this last one. We talked about his teammate last week in offensive tackle Donovan Harbour. Staying with the running backs, one name that is going to be very interesting to watch is four-star running back Corey Smith. Smith plays for Catholic Memorial High School in Wisconsin. It is very likely that the Badgers would be heavily invested in the talented Smith. However, Smith is another player that would be a massive addition for Penn State football.

