‘Not a ton of difference’ between Aggies’ quarterbacks Max Johnson, Conner Weigman

6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore Conner Weigman served as Texas A&M’s quarterback during the first four games in 2023.

Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury against Auburn on Sept. 23. 6-foot-6, 230-pound sophomore Max Johnson replaced Weigman after the injury.

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will play at No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the two Texas A&M quarterbacks ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

“Not a ton of difference in them,” Heupel said. “Both of them were able to extend and make plays. I don’t think they philosophically have changed what they are doing.

“Max is a guy that has played a lot of football, has played in a lot of different environments, does a really good job of taking care of the football. He has the ability to extend and make plays and throw the football down the field when the play breaks down or when he has pressure on him, so we have to do a great job of matching guys out on the perimeter.”

Max Johnson (14), Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Weigman (15), Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire