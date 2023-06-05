'It's not my time yet': Kierstan Bell embraces supporting role with WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

When it comes to playing time, Las Vegas Aces guard and Canton native Kierstan Bell always stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready.

She knows it might not be "my time yet," but the first-round pick of the Aces a year ago plans to be ready once her time arrives with the WNBA's reigning champions.

That's why the former McKinley High School star spent a busy last 12 months playing basketball home and abroad.

“When I got drafted to Vegas, I came straight here and got straight to it,” Bell said. “We had a good team, but ... we had new coaches and new teammates. So everyone had to learn as one and so that’s what really brought us together and got us on the same page.”

The Aces are off to a fast start at 6-0, winning by an average margin of 17.7 points. With the additions of Candace Parker and Alysha Clark, the Aces are picking up where they left off as they seek another WNBA title. Bell has appeared in four games, averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

“Whenever we have new players that are really elite and really good at competing at the next level and this year coming as champions with a new team, it gives you a chip on your shoulder," Bell said. "You want to be a champion as well and it’s going to be hard to become a back-to-back champion because everyone wants to beat you. Overall, this experience was amazing, and having the elite players that we have, and they are not going to be easy on you.”

Before Bell joined the Aces, she stood out in her two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, ranking among the nation's top scorers after spending one year at Ohio State. That's after she broke school and Stark County scoring records at McKinley.

At this level, she's adapted to being a reserve player. Last year, Bell played in 21 games and averaged 5.8 minutes for the WNBA champs. Her career-high is 12 points against the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022.

She understands her role and is focused on being a better teammate while continuing to find her way as a pro. In the preseason last month, she scored 10 points in 14 minutes against the New York Liberty.

“I'm now at the next level, and you’re not a star player anymore," she said. "You’re back to learning and back to day one of fundamentals and things like that. I just took that as a learning experience. If I don’t get into the game, I’m not going to drop my head because I know I am good enough to be here because I’m here. That’s why I’m on a roster, but it’s not my time yet. “

Part of being a supportive teammate is showing the new players the ropes, and that’s what Bell did after the Aces acquired Parker and Clark during the offseason. Because she is familiar with second-year head coach Becky Hammon’s system, she's had engaging conversations about the scheme and expectations of this season with Parker, a basketball legend and 15-year veteran of the WNBA.

“She’s a really cool person to be around and she understands the game really well,” Bell said about Parker. ”She just got here and is still learning the system, but when she doesn’t know things and I know, I just tell her this is what is happening and how it goes because I already know the system. So just helping her and everyone that just got here and giving them a better understanding of what they expect and what they want out of each of us.”

Kierstan Bell travels for basketball

During the offseason, Bell kept busy on the basketball court. She played overseas in Australia's WNBL with the Adelaide Lightning for four months. She eclipsed 20 points twice, with a high game of 23. It was a new experience for Bell and being that far away from home took its toll.

“I think it’s because I’m young right now,” Bell said. “I’m only 23. This is all new to me. I say when I get older, I will go overseas a little bit more and start to play over there, but right I’m just going to chill out on going overseas.”

She returned to the States and went to Dallas to play in Athletes Unlimited Basketball, which took place in February and March. The league features WNBA players and aspiring WNBA players. Bell ranked 10th in the final individual player rankings for the league's 44 players.

Bell looks to continue to excel in her game as she looks forward to finding her role in the WNBA.

“Really, just continuing to be myself, honestly. I’m always full of energy, always confident in myself, and when you’re confident and full of energy, you have people around you that are giving positivity. It’s only going to uplift you. I have teammates that hold me accountable but also on the positive side. No negative things are coming out. It’s always positive, and it’s always the next step. “

