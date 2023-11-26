By not throwing red flag, Mike Tomlin missed chance at a Diontae Johnson touchdown catch

Diontae Johnson is going to be upset again.

The Steelers receiver appeared to make a catch at the back of the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday's game at Cincinnati. He caught it. He got both feet down. He lost possession only after he was hit and going to the ground, after he had established possession with both feet down.

The ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete. While it took a bit for CBS to circle back around to it, rules analyst Gene Steratore said it looked like a touchdown.

It wasn't, however, because Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn't throw the challenge flag.

On the next play, running back Jaylen Warren fumbled and the Bengals recovered (while Johnson was loitering, which is a bad look).

For a team like the Steelers, where points are a precious commodity and the team has a new offensive coordinator this week, Tomlin should have thrown the challenge flag. A touchdown to Johnson could have made a huge difference for a team that needs something different on offense, now.