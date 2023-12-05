Not tailgating for Texas' CFP game with Washington? Watch some Texas basketball on Jan. 1
Texas fans can start pregaming for the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington Jan. 1 at Moody Center.
The Texas men’s basketball team has announced its New Year’s Day game against UT-Arlington will tip at 1 p.m., hours ahead of the scheduled 7:45 p.m. kickoff for Texas football.
The Longhorns, who moved up to No. 12 in this week’s national poll by The Associated Press, have a busy December schedule before that nonconference matchup. They travel to No. 8 Marquette on Wednesday before hosting Houston Christian on Saturday. After a neutral-site meeting with LSU in Houston Dec. 16, the Longhorns host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Dec. 22 and UNC-Greenville Dec. 29.
