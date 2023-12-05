Not tailgating for Texas' CFP game with Washington? Watch some Texas basketball on Jan. 1

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry cheers the Texas football team as it goes to their locker room ahead of the Big 12 championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Terry and his team will tip off their home game against UT-Arlington at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 while the Texas football team will kick off its national semifinal against Washington at 7:45 p.m. the same day.

Texas fans can start pregaming for the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington Jan. 1 at Moody Center.

The Texas men’s basketball team has announced its New Year’s Day game against UT-Arlington will tip at 1 p.m., hours ahead of the scheduled 7:45 p.m. kickoff for Texas football.

The Longhorns, who moved up to No. 12 in this week’s national poll by The Associated Press, have a busy December schedule before that nonconference matchup. They travel to No. 8 Marquette on Wednesday before hosting Houston Christian on Saturday. After a neutral-site meeting with LSU in Houston Dec. 16, the Longhorns host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Dec. 22 and UNC-Greenville Dec. 29.

