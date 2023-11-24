Not-so-sweet tweets: Fans already down on Razorback basketball

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has outwardly stated that he is still experimenting with various lineups, learning his players as they learn his coaching methods. All that has been evident over the past four games, as the Razorbacks basketball team has struggled to find it’s footing – and its defense – at times.

Despite winning two of those four games – against Old Dominion and Stanford – the two recent losses have caused fans to question the quality of this team. The No. 20 Hogs fell to UNC Greensboro at home last Friday night, then suffered their second defeat in three games, in the Bahamas on Thursday, an 84-79 loss to Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The usual chatter appeared on social media following the game, as fans and others chimed in to share their thoughts on X (Twitter).

One more game

Tomorrow is a new day. Shots have got to fall, we need to just play our game and not make stupid mistakes, and defend the three ball better. It's early, fans are mad, but this team is capable of great things. We just need to figure out how to get that stage of being elite! — thetoff4 (@JoshuaKoretoff) November 24, 2023

Down on the Hogs

Quick Razorback basketball thoughts – nobody on this team makes a single player better, and they actually do the opposite and make each other worse – I might end it all before the season is over — Shane B (@strait_vibinn) November 24, 2023

Devo hits 1,000

Atrocious reffing

I’ve had a revelation: it’s more fun watching the NBA now than college basketball. The reffing is atrocious, and it’s not just Razorback games. And it’s not like NBA officiating is wayyy better, but it’s more watchable. — Chris Dees (@deesnerds) November 24, 2023

Not impressed

Have not been impressed with the basketball team yet this year. — Pessimistic Razorback (@Jacob_Staley65) November 24, 2023

ESPN cluster#%&*

ESPN really changed coverage from ESPN to ESPNU to ESPN2 all during live action. Yesterday a high school game delayed the coverage of the Razorback basketball game. Unbelievable. — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 24, 2023

Refs "framing" the Hogs

LOVE College basketball Season! These refs are absolutely f****g the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is pitiful. — BBN Holly (@1ndpendntThinkr) November 24, 2023

Basketball history

This is the dumbest most idiotic offense ever created in the history of basketball at any level. — Mark Anderson (@Razorback40) November 24, 2023

Nothing special

Arkansas Razorback basketball is a slightly better than average team. May over achieve, as they usually do under Muss, as season goes on, but nothing special 😥. #Arkansas #Memphis — CJ Donahue (@ProphetsProfit) November 24, 2023

Flow chart

No team has represented this meme better than Razorback basketball. pic.twitter.com/CyXFPNeASv — Heath (@heathbrooks14) November 24, 2023

Tough stretch coming up

And Hogs will have UNC then Duke in back to back basketball game. Tough stretch for Hogs but they can do it!!#WPS @SS_Arkansas https://t.co/YYVcAUNogl — Razorbanker (@razorbanker) November 24, 2023

We'll be fine

Agreed. This game showed blockers value. He will be a big part of the rotation moving forward. — Casual Hogs(basketball) Fan🐗 (@CasualHogFans) November 24, 2023

Credit deserved

Gotta give the hogs credit. They refuse to go away — Casual Hogs(basketball) Fan🐗 (@CasualHogFans) November 24, 2023

Ragging the refs

The refs ruined this basketball game for the hogs. — Matthew Philpot (@matt_philpot) November 24, 2023

When is baseball?

Hogs basketball is a disappointment. We need baseball!🥲 — Blake (@BlakeMcCutchen) November 24, 2023

On to the Tar Heels

UNC basketball vs. Arkansas at Battle 4 Atlantis: Top-25 matchup in the third-place game Scouting report, prediction for the Tar Heels' final game in the Bahamas … Link: https://t.co/sPDMHc6Qpv — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) November 24, 2023

More doubters

To the people that said we are so good in basketball…typical Arkansas phase. Next will be baseball. (I hope I’m wrong) pic.twitter.com/8FEqPHVjhw — Alex Hall (@AlexHallwx) November 24, 2023

A lot of basketball left

Honestly I’m not worried at all. A lot of basketball left and plenty of opportunities. Arkansas will be fine. — Dakota (@BossHogg_2010) November 24, 2023

Harsh on the Hogs

The pass that Muss is given by the national media as it relates to the culture of his program is sad. Arkansas basketball is just a bunch of front runners who bitch and complain when things don’t go their way. — Jonesy (@Jonesy_2292) November 24, 2023

I hate complaining .... But

I hate complaining about refs in basketball games because for people that didn’t watch the game it comes across as complete loser mentality, even if your team won, but the refs in that Memphis-Arkansas game were awful. — jadyn. (@itsJadynNow) November 24, 2023

Shocked

Arkansas basketball losing a game they were favored in! Color me shocked 🤣🤣 — draco (coin) 🪙 (@vinnychase1764) November 24, 2023

Undisciplined

Arkansas is a bad, undisciplined basketball team. — Jordan Harper (@HarperNation24) November 24, 2023

Modern game ... Boo!

The breakdown

Memphis is a good team. Arkansas killed themselves. But that is one of the worst officiated basketball games I’ve seen in a long time. — Gage Jordan 🐏 (@RevGageJordan) November 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire