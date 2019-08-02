It's not surprising that the Redskins waited to congratulate Champ Bailey on Hall of Fame induction

Champ Bailey will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, but the standout cornerback revealed he has not felt the love from his original team.

The Washington Redskins selected Bailey, an All-American out of Georgia, with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 Draft. He spent the next five years making plays in Washington and proved why the Redskins spent a top pick on him.

However, Bailey said that he did not receive a congratulations from anyone in the Redskins organization until a few days ago.

Why would the Redskins not be eager to congratulate one of their former stars on making it to Canton?

It may not be that surprising.

In 2004, Bailey was part of blockbuster trade that sent him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for running back Clinton Portis. Bailey would go on to play in Denver for the remainder of his 15-year career.

Bailey would play 10 years in Denver, as opposed to five in Washington. He would have 34 interceptions for Denver, as opposed to 18 for Washington. He would make 596 tackles in Denver, as opposed to 312 in Washington. Eight of his Pro Bowl seasons (and all three of his First-Team All-Pro selections) were played in Denver, as opposed to four in Washington.

When Bailey is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tomorrow (likely as a Bronco) it will have been over 15 years since he played in burgundy and gold.

Although some people may not like the fact that the Redskins waited so long to congratulate one of their best-ever draft picks, it is not surprising.

In the end, the best days of Bailey's career were in Denver and most fans will remember him as a Bronco.

