'Not sure I've ever been more proud,' Schlossnagle recaps Texas A&M win vs. Oregon

Murphy's Law appeared to be taking place early at the Bryan-College Station Super Regional on Saturday afternoon as the Texas A&M baseball team trailed Oregon 6-3 after two innings.

On top of that, junior outfielder Braden Montgomery suffered a season-ending right leg injury in the bottom of the first frame, deflating the crowd at Blue Bell Park. Despite that, the No. 3 Aggies prevailed 10-6, much to the joy of coach Jim Schlossnagle.

"I'm not sure I've ever been more proud of a team. You know, emotionally, Prager goes out and didn't have a great first inning. Then we battle back into it and then the injury," Schlossnagle said. "To get down 6-3, the emotions of that, I think a lot of teams fold. Chris gave us a big lift. I thought Hayden Schott had a lot of great at-bats, and obviously, Jackson. Super proud of our club. All we've done is won a game, nothing more than that. We've gotta be ready to go tomorrow. I think Oregon has a good team and we're going to face some good lefties tomorrow."

Game 2 at Olsen Field is Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

