Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Korver turned 39 years old Tuesday.

The Bucks' official Twitter account posted a mixtape of Korver highlights, with the caption: "The best shooter in NBA history is 39 years young today."

The best shooter in NBA history is 39 years young today 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OSE5uzd2HK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While we understand that the Bucks simply are praising one of their own, it is not an accurate statement because Warriors superstar Steph Curry obviously is the undisputed greatest shooter who has ever lived.

Curry -- who turned 32 years old last Saturday -- is shooting 43.5 percent from deep in his career, on 8.2 attempts per game. He is third on the all-time list with 2,495 makes.

Korver is shooting 42.9 percent from deep in his career, on 4.6 attempts per game. He is fourth on the all-time list with 2,437 makes.

Additionally, Curry is No. 1 all time in NBA playoff 3-pointers with 470, while Korver is No. 15 with 239.

[RELATED: Steph again steps up in clutch for community when needed]

The two-time NBA MVP also holds the record for most 3s in an NBA Finals game, as he made nine against Korver and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 in 2018.

The defense rests its case.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Not Steph Curry? Bucks call Kyle Korver 'best shooter in NBA history' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area