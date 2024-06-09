'Not something imminent' - Journalist shares update as Liverpool eye exciting transfer

Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, but they are yet to open negotiations for a deal.

Recent reports have suggested that the Reds' priorities in the summer transfer window are a new central defender and winger, although they continue to be linked with a more defensive-minded midfielder to replace Wataru Endo as the first-choice option in front of the back four.

In terms of the winger options, Bakayoko certainly fits the bill. He has an eye for goal as evidenced by striking 14 times across all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign and his preference to operate on the right-hand side of the attack thus allowing him to cut inside onto his favoured left foot means he could be the perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Johan Bakayoko, PSV Eindhoven

However, the issue for Liverpool, as explained by Journalist Fabrizio Romano, is the 21-year-old "is one of the best talents around Europe in his position" and therefore many clubs, particularly in England and Germany are keeping tabs on the situation.

"There are many clubs looking at Bakayoko, not only Liverpool. I could mention six or seven clubs who are asking for information, Romano told GIVEMESPORT. "He is one of the best talents around Europe in his position.

"At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced with Liverpool. In terms of scouting, for sure, he is a player they know very well, but they have not started concrete negotiations for Bakayoko.

"There are many clubs in England, but also in Germany, who are interested. There are many possibilities for him, so he wants to take his time to see the best opportunity.

"He is going to be one of the names for the transfer market, for sure, he will be one of the big names to follow. But at the moment, it’s not something imminent. I do not expect any imminent movement around Bakayoko."

Bakayoko focused on the Euros

When addressing speculation with regard to his future just last month, Bakayoko didn't shut the door on a potential departure from PSV this summer, nor is he pushing for a move and stressed that his focus at the moment is the European Championships as he is part of the Belgium squad.

"I didn’t talk about leaving so I didn’t understand why people were saying: ‘Oh, why didn’t he move?’ There was no option of leaving," he told The Athletic. "But that’s part of football. People give their opinion.

"I see myself playing everywhere, anywhere. I follow the Premier League — I have friends there. I also have friends that play in Germany, so I watch a lot of games when they play.

"But this season I haven’t even talked about leaving. I was just thinking about preparing for the Euros, just trying my best to be fit."

