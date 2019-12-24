After not signed by Seahawks, CJ Anderson sounds like a man who feels slighted

Peter Socotch

Free agent running back C.J. Anderson had a tryout with the Seahawks on Monday, but they didn't sign him. 

Afterward, he suggested he was done playing football. 

In a series of tweets, Anderson suggested he was the best fit for the job, but that he was passed up and it may be part of some bigger conspiracy. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Seahawks signed two running backs Monday, neither were Anderson. And he subtweets both Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, whom the Seahawks signed instead.  

Seattle is familiar with both of these running backs. Both have had stints on the Seahwks roster. One of Anderson's followers suggested politics were involved. 

What could the Seahawks have possibly said that got Anderson so upset?

Anderson referenced something that happened during the offseason of 2017, when he was with the Broncos, as the moment he began to see the business of football differently.

Anderson was cut by the Detroit Lions in September and has been unable to latch onto a team despite multiple workouts. 

The seven-year running back has rushed for 3497 yards and 22 career touchdowns. 

For now, it appears Anderson is going back to Twitch streaming and helping out his community. 

Best of luck, CJ!

After not signed by Seahawks, CJ Anderson sounds like a man who feels slighted originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next