After not signed by Seahawks, CJ Anderson sounds like a man who feels slighted

Free agent running back C.J. Anderson had a tryout with the Seahawks on Monday, but they didn't sign him.

Afterward, he suggested he was done playing football.

In a series of tweets, Anderson suggested he was the best fit for the job, but that he was passed up and it may be part of some bigger conspiracy.

Lord knows what I want to say. If he leaks then text messages that would make my day 💯 — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

The Seahawks signed two running backs Monday, neither were Anderson. And he subtweets both Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, whom the Seahawks signed instead.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man oh man this is the reason why I'm done with ball. Performance base business huh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

Seattle is familiar with both of these running backs. Both have had stints on the Seahwks roster. One of Anderson's followers suggested politics were involved.

You don't even know the half of It. It would be rude to all Seattle fans what they told me and my agent. Once again that's the Game not Football there is a difference my friend. https://t.co/JbZrVG3FwY — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

What could the Seahawks have possibly said that got Anderson so upset?

Anderson referenced something that happened during the offseason of 2017, when he was with the Broncos, as the moment he began to see the business of football differently.

Some of the people never have to experience the Game. I'm Happy for those people. Unfortunately I was the unlucky one who had to play the Game instead of football. All started back April 9 2017. The Football was no longer football for me. It became the Game after that. — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

Anderson was cut by the Detroit Lions in September and has been unable to latch onto a team despite multiple workouts.

The seven-year running back has rushed for 3497 yards and 22 career touchdowns.

For now, it appears Anderson is going back to Twitch streaming and helping out his community.

Well back to the plan for 2020 and super excited about changing my community with DND — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 24, 2019

Best of luck, CJ!

